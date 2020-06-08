Close browser when the last tab is closed
rodrigoswz
This is a simple feature present in Kiwi and also in Brave that I consider essential.
When all tabs are closed, it makes no sense for the browser to remain open with a completely empty screen with just a button to open a new tab.
Which is exactly what is currently happening on some Chromium browsers like Chrome and Vivaldi.
So please, add an option to close Vivaldi if there is no tab open.
alexandercarpenter
Hi, I am submitting a feature request so that when we close the last tab, the app closes. Many other browsers have this feature and it is quite useful. Could be a setting that people could toggle. There is a config option hidden in the desktop version but nothing for the mobile app.
really want this feature.