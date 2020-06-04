Hey

Would it be possible to have tiled tabs inside a tab stack?

Right now when I have 2 tabs tiled and I stack them, the tiling vanishes. Tiling inside stack is not possible at all.

USE CASE: I often stack tabs as "work packages" - when I want to stop working on something, I stack it and I open tabs for new work package (or un-stack something what I put for later before). Often I work in stacked tabs, so every time I come back to something, I have to stack everything again. You know - not really a problem, but not really comfy.