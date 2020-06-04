Tab Tiles inside Tab Stack
-
sirien.neiris
Hey
Would it be possible to have tiled tabs inside a tab stack?
Right now when I have 2 tabs tiled and I stack them, the tiling vanishes. Tiling inside stack is not possible at all.
USE CASE: I often stack tabs as "work packages" - when I want to stop working on something, I stack it and I open tabs for new work package (or un-stack something what I put for later before). Often I work in stacked tabs, so every time I come back to something, I have to stack everything again. You know - not really a problem, but not really comfy.
--
ModEdit: Title
-
A Former User
Hi, this sounds more like a bug than a missing feature to me. Care to report it? Don’t forget to include the info that you stack more tabs than you tiled.
But you can still tile any tabs inside a stack—though it may be more convenient to use the window panel for that.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@sirien-neiris It is certainly possible to tile and stack tabs.
If you want to close a set of tabs to reopen later, select them, then save the selected tabs as a session. Sessions preserve stacking and tiling.
If you have 3 or 5 tabs, tile to grid will leave the odd one out the full height of the window. The Window panel is by far the best way to rearrange the tabs in a tiled tab-stack.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests