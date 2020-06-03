This inspiration comes from telegram x

You can refer to this video：

https://imgur.com/a/or4E3gj

telegram x Long press a dialog in the dialog list, a small window will pop up. There is a row of buttons at the bottom. If you press and hold your finger to move above the button and remove your finger from the screen, the function of the button will be triggered.

I hope vitaldi refers to such a design. When the user long presses the link, a window pops up, the user's finger moves to open in a new tab, and the user moves the finger off the screen to trigger the link opening function in the new tab