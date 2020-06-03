Long press the link pop-up window can slide to the button to release the trigger function
-
Poto Ambassador
This inspiration comes from telegram x
You can refer to this video：
https://imgur.com/a/or4E3gj
telegram x Long press a dialog in the dialog list, a small window will pop up. There is a row of buttons at the bottom. If you press and hold your finger to move above the button and remove your finger from the screen, the function of the button will be triggered.
I hope vitaldi refers to such a design. When the user long presses the link, a window pops up, the user's finger moves to open in a new tab, and the user moves the finger off the screen to trigger the link opening function in the new tab
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests