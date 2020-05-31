Context Menu Improvements.
Editing context menus has been discussed before however, I would like to add two other feature requests I cannot find the options for in Vivaldi:
1 The ability to turn off javascript manipulation of the context menus, specifically turn off the removal of certain context menu items or indeed the entire menu itself.
2 An improved 'best-of-both-worlds' solution. A toggleable option where the 'default' context menu items cannot ever be removed or changed in functionality by the website but will still match the theme of the new website context menu. Hence, both the functionality and design of the website will be preserved while returning control to the user.
I believe one of the core tenets of old Opera was to give the user the ability to control their browser experience. I also consider this to be one of the defining features of the conversation about the web. Do we want users or websites to dictate the experience of browsing the web? Do we want trackers and manipulative advertisements? Do we want context menus to be edited on the sly to impose their site-specific constitution on the general public? Do we want websites to have the abusable ability to ask with a pop-up whether we the user "are really, really, really sure" we want to close the browser tab? For me, this is why it is so important to give the users choice over their context menus. It may not sound significant but it protects us and every small protection people are afforded is significant.
I don't think the 2nd part of the request is possible. When websites replace the context menu they are overriding it and replacing it entirely. It wouldn't be possible for vivaldi to inject its own context menu items onto every single webpage, as they all have their own custom ways of making the replacement context menus.
Pesala Ambassador
@GNLivesey Unfortunately, javascript is very much a part of the web nowadays. You can disable it entirely on a per site basis, but many sites will then cease to function.
My suggestion is to vote with your mouse, and not visit such sites that impose unreasonable controls on visitors. Mostly, javascript is benign.
The warning on leaving a site is usually to warn you that you have not yet submitted a form or forum post that you composed, which is not always desirable, but is often helpful.
We used to be able to block various custom javascript behavior in older modern browser, now it's mainly because of Chromium being control by Google, & Google want all the user control restricted to maximize monetization.
The first point is possible via extension/userjs, so it should be a default feature.
As of 2nd point, Vivaldi can simply add extra command to summon the default context menu, such as Shift/Ctrl/Alt + Right-click. As of now, you can try right-click twice to get to the default context menu, but it doesn't always work in all website.
As much as I like Vivaldi, the fact that I cannot edit the right click context menu means it will not become my default browser. The specific issue is that Open in New Tab is not the default setting. I know there is that option, but muscle emory is a strange thing...
Pesala Ambassador
@jhayes said in Context Menu Improvements.:
the fact that I cannot edit the right click context menu means it will not become my default browser.
The various context menus are now editable in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisaiton.
