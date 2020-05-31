Editing context menus has been discussed before however, I would like to add two other feature requests I cannot find the options for in Vivaldi:

1 The ability to turn off javascript manipulation of the context menus, specifically turn off the removal of certain context menu items or indeed the entire menu itself.

2 An improved 'best-of-both-worlds' solution. A toggleable option where the 'default' context menu items cannot ever be removed or changed in functionality by the website but will still match the theme of the new website context menu. Hence, both the functionality and design of the website will be preserved while returning control to the user.

I believe one of the core tenets of old Opera was to give the user the ability to control their browser experience. I also consider this to be one of the defining features of the conversation about the web. Do we want users or websites to dictate the experience of browsing the web? Do we want trackers and manipulative advertisements? Do we want context menus to be edited on the sly to impose their site-specific constitution on the general public? Do we want websites to have the abusable ability to ask with a pop-up whether we the user "are really, really, really sure" we want to close the browser tab? For me, this is why it is so important to give the users choice over their context menus. It may not sound significant but it protects us and every small protection people are afforded is significant.