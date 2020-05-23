Any chance that sounds can be disabled/enabled for a website via a one-click method? Currently, you have to click on the padlock, click on Site Settings, and there you can enable or disable the sound for the current site. However, that's a bit convoluted to me, especially if you have to suddenly stop the sound of an autoplaying video. You should be able to just click on the padlock and toggle sound for that site there.

Maybe some other website settings could be enabled or disabled directly via the padlock screen, too. Obviously not too many, otherwise you'd end up with clutter. But I do think sound is an important one to include for one-click control.

Yes, I can get around that by setting the global default for sound to disabled, only enabling it for some sites, but still I do think it'd be more elegant and quicker to enable a toggle for sound in the padlock screen.