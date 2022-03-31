Hi,

I'm on macbook air m1 with big sur 11.6 and vivaldi 4.2.2406.44. But this particular issue has been there even with my old macbook or earlier versions of Vivaldi.

When Developer Tools are open and docked to right and I want to resize it by pulling its side border, sometimes it moves and sometimes it doesn't. I think this particularly happens when I pull it all the way right and try to bring it back to left. I have to close the devtools and reopen again to be able to resize it again , which is quite annoying if you develop on your laptop.

I hope you can take a look at this issue.

Thanks