Solved Resizing right docked Developer Tools not always working
When docked to the right side, I find that resizing the dev tools often takes multiple attempts. Hovering over the divider will show the resize cursor, but clicking and dragging will do nothing. When I am resizing the dev tools, sometimes, if I do it too quickly, the cursor will "lose grip" -- i.e. resizing will suddenly stop even though I haven't lifted off the left mouse button.
I don't experience any issue when the dev tools are docked at the bottom.
Anyone else seeing anything like this?
Thanks.
//MODEDIT: merged duplicated threads, bug reported as
VB-52186
Komposten Translator
If I move my cursor slowly towards the dev tools panel, stop on the first pixel where the resize cursor appears, and click down and drag away from dev tools then it doesn't resize (i.e. I "lose grip"). If I click and drag towards dev tools, resizing works as expected (and I can reverse direction just fine as well).
This happens regardless of where the dev tools panel is docked, though.
@Gwen-Dragon VB-67724 submitted. Thanks.
@Gwen-Dragon any update on VB-67724? Thanks.
Streptococcus
I find it more convenient to use Developer Tools as a separate window.
alpercation
Hi,
I'm on macbook air m1 with big sur 11.6 and vivaldi 4.2.2406.44. But this particular issue has been there even with my old macbook or earlier versions of Vivaldi.
When Developer Tools are open and docked to right and I want to resize it by pulling its side border, sometimes it moves and sometimes it doesn't. I think this particularly happens when I pull it all the way right and try to bring it back to left. I have to close the devtools and reopen again to be able to resize it again , which is quite annoying if you develop on your laptop.
I hope you can take a look at this issue.
Thanks
Yes please, this bug is beyond frustrating!!
@pafflick Here are some more details:
In horizontal mode, the Web Inspector is easy to resize because there is a much larger area to grab with the cursor and the cursor dragging polling logic that the browser uses does not cause the cursor to lose capture of the bar:
In vertical mode, the Web Inspector in nearly impossible to resize properly without the cursor losing capture of the 1px divider. Obviously (or possibly) the divider area is too small for the dragging polling logic that the browser uses. Also, most of the time when you try to resize the Web Inspector too quickly, the cursor loses capture of the divider:
Here is also a screen recording: View on Imgur
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@pryley I can reproduce that on Windows too, though it doesn't seem to be as severe as in your case. Have you tried other Chromium browsers too? I tested Edge, and the "dragging area" is just as small as in Vivaldi, though dragging seems to work a bit more smoothly.
@pafflick I don't have this issue with Microsoft Edge.
Here is one more screen recording which clearly demonstrates the problem even better (notice how each time the cursor loses hold of the divider, the mouse button is still pressed):
Here you can see how the grab cursor loses control of the divider when moved too quickly
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@pryley I was referring to this statement of yours, regarding MS Edge:
@pryley said in Developer Tools resizing when docked to right is not always working:
Obviously the divider area is too small for the dragging polling logic that the browser uses.
For me, the "divider area" is identical in both browsers, though Edge doesn't seem to have issues with losing the "grip". Perhaps it's related to performance because dragging looks more smoothly in Vivaldi on my PC, and I am barely able to reproduce the issue here (so far it happened twice, for some 20 tries).
Please read on How to report a bug? and send a detailed report, including the link to the video, so that our testers could take a look. Thanks!
@pafflick Thanks. I submitted a bug report (VB-83656)
This is actually three different (but related) problems.
When the Web Inspector is docked to left or right:
- The divider does not always respond to a click and drag resize action.
- The cursor sometimes loses grip when dragging the divider.
- When the Web Inspector is resized (dragged) to the smallest width allowed and the cursor is moved into the Web Inspector (without releasing the mouse), held there for a moment, and then moved in the opposite direction to enlarge it again, the cursor loses grip and the resize is stopped.
-
binarylargehumanobject
Hi! For everyone who is interested in / wondering about the progress on that one – I asked what the status of VB-83656 is:
@ayespy said in What is the status of VB (=already reported bug/issue)?:
@binarylargehumanobject said in What is the status of VB (=already reported bug/issue)?:
Hi! What is the status of VB-83656? Thanks in advance!
Confirmed. No progress.
diegoteliz
I recently migrated from Chrome to Vivaldi and as a Frontend dev this issue driving me crazy.
If there is no progress on this issue. Why was it marked as solved @pafflick ?
I don't want to go back to Chrome but this is a deal breaker for me, especially with the frequency in which it happens...
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@diegoteliz Because that was fixed in 6.0 Stable.
And resizing right docked DevTools works with 6.2.3105.58.
Undisturbed development is better done in Chromium. Switch to it if you can not work with Vivaldi.
Or report bugs you find each to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.