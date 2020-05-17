Access to a limited set of urls
Hi, thank you for Vivaldi,
Although Vivaldi is a fantastic and very nice browser,
I would like to suggest this request (I did not find a solution in the settings or an extension)
Context :
On a limited-access user (W) account (with only one browser activated), access to a limited set of urls (a dozen)
I do not want to use the black and white list or level of security: access is still too large)
Function expected
In settings or Page Actions, for the user under this control, the url box behavior will be modified. You cannot enter an url, you have a drop list and you select a domain name (you can navigate in this domaine name and its subdomain)
From one of these application, no way to go to another url out of the list :).
Just for focusing on a dedicated task :).
Please, note the control will be locked by a admin
Thank you in advance for your interest and attention.
José from France
@jrd10 , does something like this help you? (I have not tried it, therefore use with caution)
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/whitelist-manager/dopjoipaenahonjgpdijmgbdilehfkbl
@Catweazle
Seems to be a good start.
I authorized a forum (Flarum)
the site was accessible but no layout.
An error message was: Unable to show the site correctly.
All other websites was not accessible
Thank you for your effort.
madiso Translator
The layout was probably loaded from a different or subdomain, which you didn't grant access to, check the browser console.
Kiosk-wise it would make sense too - all domains must be whitelisted, otherwise the user can get anywhere through sites.
@Gwen-Dragon Sorry, I didn't notice your comment until now :).
In fact I do not want to "reject" a website.
I want just to allow users (children) to navigate to a limited number of site
Best Regards José
@jrd10 , you can use also Swisscows as search engine, family save (level Flanders), without possibility to change this in the settings, good privacy.
https://swisscows.com
