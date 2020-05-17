Hi, thank you for Vivaldi,

Although Vivaldi is a fantastic and very nice browser,

I would like to suggest this request (I did not find a solution in the settings or an extension)

Context :

On a limited-access user (W) account (with only one browser activated), access to a limited set of urls (a dozen)

I do not want to use the black and white list or level of security: access is still too large)

Function expected

In settings or Page Actions, for the user under this control, the url box behavior will be modified. You cannot enter an url, you have a drop list and you select a domain name (you can navigate in this domaine name and its subdomain)

From one of these application, no way to go to another url out of the list :).

Just for focusing on a dedicated task :).

Please, note the control will be locked by a admin

Thank you in advance for your interest and attention.

José from France