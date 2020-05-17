Please add a toolbar button to toggle a new feature called "open tabs in hibernation mode". The toolbar button icon should look like a ZZZ, and will indicate whether this is toggled on/off. When it is on, newly opened tabs will open in hibernation mode, so they won't actually load the content until the tab gets focused. This is useful for very quickly and efficiently batch opening many tabs at once, such as when middle clicking a folder of bookmarks, or when opening a selected bunch of personal .url files from our hard drive.

Also see my other related request...

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/36702/mark-hibernated-tabs-with-a-zzz-icon-overlay

[bug reported VB-67612]