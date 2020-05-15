I added the clock symbol in the clock button and this symbol shows the amount of time left in the case of a count down. I noticed though that this symbol is mirrored like you can see on the image below. The clock in the button is counting back clockwise in the order of the minutes hand (so on a clock scale for a 25 minutes timer its from 35 - 40 - 45 - 50 - 55 - 60).

In the image below, on the other hand, the clock is indicated counter clockwise in the opposite direction of the minutes hand (so on a clock scale for a 25 minutes timer its from 25 - 20 - 15 - 10 - 5 - 0). This is also my preferred option to see the symbol in the clock button. So in the clock symbol on the first image, I want it to count back like indicated with the blue bar in the clock on the second image.

Can it atleast be an option to mirror this symbol because, for me, it makes more sense to see the clock counting back counter clockwise because in the example, it looks to me like I have 35 minutes left instead of 25.