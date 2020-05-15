Mirror countdown clock symbol to counter clockwise
Vincent500
I added the clock symbol in the clock button and this symbol shows the amount of time left in the case of a count down. I noticed though that this symbol is mirrored like you can see on the image below. The clock in the button is counting back clockwise in the order of the minutes hand (so on a clock scale for a 25 minutes timer its from 35 - 40 - 45 - 50 - 55 - 60).
In the image below, on the other hand, the clock is indicated counter clockwise in the opposite direction of the minutes hand (so on a clock scale for a 25 minutes timer its from 25 - 20 - 15 - 10 - 5 - 0). This is also my preferred option to see the symbol in the clock button. So in the clock symbol on the first image, I want it to count back like indicated with the blue bar in the clock on the second image.
Can it atleast be an option to mirror this symbol because, for me, it makes more sense to see the clock counting back counter clockwise because in the example, it looks to me like I have 35 minutes left instead of 25.
Pesala Ambassador
@Vincent500 You might want to fix the typo in your thread title to improve search results.
I don't find the image helpful at all, it is just too small to give any meaningful feedback.
Vincent500
@Pesala Thank you for the feedback. I enlarged the image and I tried to clarify the text. Does it make more sense now?
A Former User
The larger clock doesn’t count counter-clockwise, the stripe gets reduced as the minute hand goes (it is always at the ‘earlier’ end)
But I agree with the request (though I don’t use the clock at all).
Pesala Ambassador
@Vincent500 Enlarging it in your forum post doesn't change the size of the image on the toolbar. That is where the feedback is needed. My timer was set to 1 hour, so all I saw at first was a blue blob until I reduced the timer to 10 seconds. I can perhaps see that some users with sharper eyes that mine could read the time on the analogue clock without opening the dialog, but you show the time in minutes in your screen shot, which is what I would look at.
Vincent500
Now I understand your comment. The text with the time left is indeed the primary indicator of the time left in this case. It is just more that intuively, the symbol does not match what you expect (so counting back counter to the minutes hand) and it should just be right, also for people who only use the clock symbol and not the text.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
