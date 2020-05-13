I use the Vivaldi password manager for storing a subset of my passwords, but I use an external password manager (without integrating automation) for creating new passwords, as it must necessarily store the master list (and because it gives me more pattern options for password generation).

The Vivaldi password manager new password suggestions are intrusive and hard to dismiss when I use Vivaldi (desktop, OpenSuse, KDE Plasma) for setting up credentials on a new site. It would be nice to have a separate setting in vivaldi://settings/passwords that allows me to turn off having the Vivaldi password manager suggest a password to use when I'm making one up for initial use on a new site.