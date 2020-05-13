@Hadden89 said in Native support for Unstoppable domains:

Why don't Tor then? The concept seems to be quite similar. [However using Tor on any other decentralized service on the main PC/browser never guarantee total privacy/freedom so should be used on Live USBs in such cases]

I'd say Tor is a lot more dangerous to implement than a custom DNS like the one above is. Simple example is Brave - they have Tor but so far they fail to apply many of the protections done in Tor Browser - even browser language is leaked to Tor windows

If Vivaldi is for privacy and freedom of speech, it must supports Unstoppable Domains just like Opera does. https://unstoppabledomains.com/

In terms of OP, why should Vivaldi support blockchain domains specifically? Vivaldi has no cryptocurrency wallet and I don't see a reason to add it (if you do, make a new post please), so right now adding it would be a lot of complexity without a proven benefit (how many people use those sites?).

Instead, what I would suggest would be a lot easier to do and support more custom TLDs as a joint effort: implement OpenNIC by giving an option for using DNS over HTTPS (via LibreDNS perhaps) which is coming soon to Chromium anyway.