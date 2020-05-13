Native support for Unstoppable domains
daivy.merlijs
If Vivaldi is for privacy and freedom of speech, it must supports Unstoppable Domains just like Opera does.
Please support Unstoppable Domains and blockchain websites.
Opera have just announced their integration, and it works great! https://cointelegraph.com/news/opera-becomes-first-major-browser-to-integrate-crypto-domain-extension?utm_source=Telegram&utm_medium=social
I’d love Vivaldi to follow suit, and be able to view blockchain domains natively from Vivaldi’s address bar!
Please make it happen
madiso Translator
@Hadden89 said in Native support for Unstoppable domains:
Why don't Tor then? The concept seems to be quite similar.
[However using Tor on any other decentralized service on the main PC/browser never guarantee total privacy/freedom so should be used on Live USBs in such cases]
I'd say Tor is a lot more dangerous to implement than a custom DNS like the one above is. Simple example is Brave - they have Tor but so far they fail to apply many of the protections done in Tor Browser - even browser language is leaked to Tor windows
In terms of OP, why should Vivaldi support blockchain domains specifically? Vivaldi has no cryptocurrency wallet and I don't see a reason to add it (if you do, make a new post please), so right now adding it would be a lot of complexity without a proven benefit (how many people use those sites?).
Instead, what I would suggest would be a lot easier to do and support more custom TLDs as a joint effort: implement OpenNIC by giving an option for using DNS over HTTPS (via LibreDNS perhaps) which is coming soon to Chromium anyway.
