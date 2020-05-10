@seldmei It is not illogical at all.

There may will be files on different sites with same name, or different versions of the same filename from the same site at different times. Either there should be a warning before overwriting a file of the same name, or the browser should automatically rename the file. I prefer the latter method as I don't like interruptions when I am working. Later, I can clean up.

For example, the PDF-XChange installer is named EditorV8.x64.msi. When there is an update, that still has the same name.

Generally, after installing a program, I move the installer to a backup folder

If I forget to do that, it will be renamed as EditorV8.x64 (1).msi, which I can run as usual to install the program.

Then I can later delete the older version, rename the newer version, and copy over my backup. Or, I might rename installers with a full build number, e.g. EditorV8.338.x64.msi

An option to rename or overwrite makes sense, but I can live without it.