Option in downloads for not renaming file with same name
-
Hi,
Ideally I would like to have an option in the downloads to prevent Vivaldi from automatically renaming the file you download if you have a file with the same name and extension on your pc. This is very useful not to duplicate downloads but V automatically renames the file you are going to download and ends up downloading it. In other browsers overwriting a file is the normal behaviour.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Absolutely agree. There have probably been other request for the same though.
Man, I've lost count of the times I have to clean up the (1) (2) (3) files from various relatives Downloads folders because they've not understood they''ve already downloaded the files. And which file is actually the latest version? I guess Chromium wants to be "user friendly"
-
This, too bad, it's a wanted behaviour from Chromium and they don't have any intention on changing it despite being asked as an option since a long time.
The silly thing is that it stops adding (n) after filename(100) exists, and then asks to overwrite.
-
This behaviour is completely illogical, at least the user should be given the option in the configuration to rename or overwrite.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@seldmei It is not illogical at all.
There may will be files on different sites with same name, or different versions of the same filename from the same site at different times. Either there should be a warning before overwriting a file of the same name, or the browser should automatically rename the file. I prefer the latter method as I don't like interruptions when I am working. Later, I can clean up.
For example, the PDF-XChange installer is named EditorV8.x64.msi. When there is an update, that still has the same name.
- Generally, after installing a program, I move the installer to a backup folder
- If I forget to do that, it will be renamed as EditorV8.x64 (1).msi, which I can run as usual to install the program.
- Then I can later delete the older version, rename the newer version, and copy over my backup. Or, I might rename installers with a full build number, e.g. EditorV8.338.x64.msi
An option to rename or overwrite makes sense, but I can live without it.
-
It has been tried already, but there's no worse deaf than who doesn't want to listen.
https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=68108
-
@Pesala Yup, and like those examples... a hundred more. In my case from different resources downloading hundreds of usenet files and then I see that it has generated me a lot of repeated renamed articles... insane
-
Downloads Overwrite Already Existing Files - Chrome Web Store
All downloads overwrite existing files instead of adding ' (1)', ' (2)', etc. Includes fix to remember folders.
-
Stratonekus
Thanks @claudio