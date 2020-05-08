Current Shortcut: Copy Selected Text To Note

Proposed Additional Shortcut: Copy Selected Text To Current Note

This would operate the same way, but instead of creating a new note with the selected text on the webpage, it would paste it to the note opened in the panel.

Current Shortcut: Focus Panel

Proposed Additional Shortcut: Focus Current Note

Instead of focusing on the note picker, it would place the cursor at either the bottom of the current note, or the last place in the note where the cursor was placed.

I think these two commands could really help people take notes on webpages because if they want to copy something verbatim, they won't have to take their hands off the keyboard as much.