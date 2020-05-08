Two New Gestures And/Or Keyboard Shortcuts For Working With Notes Panel
Current Shortcut: Copy Selected Text To Note
Proposed Additional Shortcut: Copy Selected Text To Current Note
This would operate the same way, but instead of creating a new note with the selected text on the webpage, it would paste it to the note opened in the panel.
Current Shortcut: Focus Panel
Proposed Additional Shortcut: Focus Current Note
Instead of focusing on the note picker, it would place the cursor at either the bottom of the current note, or the last place in the note where the cursor was placed.
I think these two commands could really help people take notes on webpages because if they want to copy something verbatim, they won't have to take their hands off the keyboard as much.
Pesala Ambassador
@459083 said in Two New Gestures And/Or Keyboard Shortcuts For Working With Notes Panel:
Copy Selected Text To Current Note
Provided that markdown is switched off you can use drag and drop to copy the selected text and drop it anywhere in a note.
