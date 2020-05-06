Zen mode like/Citrus mode
antoine.luboz
Hi, a built-in Citrus/OnePlus' Zen mode would be nice.
In cooperation with the built-in pomodoro timer, it would be nice to add a selection of "disturbing" websites that could not be open while the pomodoro is active.
Infact I would prefer my own browser to feature this instead of a third party extension potentially spying on me by sending out the navigation data.
Thanks.
ldexterldesign
Seems like you have discipline issues my guy - no amount of software is going to fix that
Sincerely
Komposten Translator
@ldexterldesign said in Zen mode like/Citrus mode:
Seems like you have discipline issues my guy - no amount of software is going to fix that
Sincerely
That is not a very constructive response, my guy. And software can certainly help with situations like these.
Poto Ambassador
Disturbed attention is an obvious problem. I've had that happen to me.
The problem, however, is not so much the functionality of the software as it is how to control your attention. That's the nature of the problem, otherwise, even if you can't access the sites that distract you, you'll still be distracted by other things, like the environment, trivia.
You have to understand that the web page it has relevant links and other navigation elements that can be intrusive to you. Let yourself get lost in the cobweb-like world of the Internet.
So, as a fairy tale goes, the king didn't want to walk on bad roads and he had two choices, one was to wrap his feet in cowhide and the other was to pave all the roads in the country with cowhide. Obviously, problems can sometimes be solved by directing one's attention. That's the most effective solution.
I'm not against you looking for software to help yourself focus, just that I want to remind you of the nature of the problem. The wrong question will be the wrong answer.
You can get there with Vivaldi right now: open the full screen and focus on one page at a time. This has the same effect as zen mode, no tab bar, no address bar. Only web pages, this one fits the zen mode effect.
Or you freeze the site that's bothering you. Let's say you open the twitter site. Then, when you want to focus, freeze it so you're not disturbed by the notification.
You can use some software to help, usually local software, such as parental control of your child's online behavior, and some other tools.
https://www.qustodio.com/en/
If you just don't want to be bothered, just make yourself untouchable, or unseeable. Not being able to access the site is not a good solution, you can't access site A, but you can still access site B, which still distracts you and interrupts you.
So, I discuss the problem itself to help you understand the nature of the problem. And according to your needs and ideas, Vivaldi now gives you the ability to focus on your needs, the full screen display itself is similar to the zen mode effect.
I hope this is a constructive answer.
