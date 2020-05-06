When you search something in omnibox, default tap behavior is to open search results page for your suggestion.

Imagine, you want to search for "hello kitty voice characters". You start typing "hello" into omnibox and receive a list of suggestions, where "hello kitty" is one of them. However if you tap on "hello kitty" Vivaldi will open search result page and now you have to tap again on Google search box and input the rest of your desired search - "voice actors". Let me demonstrate this with a short demo.

default behavior

What you want instead is to prevent instant-search-on-tap and instead tap will complete search box with more words. Like this.

desired behavior