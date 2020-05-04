Suppress window width adjustment adjacent to scrollbar slider
BanisterJH
Half the time I grab the slider, I'm resizing the window instead. It's frustrating. I have the plugin to adjust the scrollbar width, but it would still be nice not to have to remember that there's an invisible window frame rendering the outside of the slider unusable. [KDE Plasmashell 5.12.8 on OpenSuse Leap 15.1]
Pesala Ambassador
@BanisterJH I have no such problem on Windows. I think I read somewhere about a problem on Linux.
This is not a new problem & Windows have always have this problem too. There are about 7px of deadzone all around the window's edge reserved for resizing the window. That's why the default scrollbar width is 16px - to workaround this problem. So, if you slim down the scrollbar to around 8px, then you will have problem grabbing it with a pointer most of the time.
There are same problem with Fullscreen mode, it got 7px of deadzone all around the screen edge, which really serve no purpose. I used to create CSS mod to restore tabbar, toolbars & panels in Fullscreen mode, but I give up because it feel very wrong because of this exact problem.
Now, I use a pseudo 2px outline via CSS mod to remind myself about this problem, it's not a perfect solution but it kinda works:
#browser.normal:not(.is-settingspage):after {content: ''; position: fixed; z-index: 1; height: 100vh; width: 100vw; left: 0; top: 0; pointer-events: none; box-shadow: inset -.3px -1.25px 0 2px var(--colorAccentBg);} #browser.normal.isblurred:not(.is-settingspage):after {box-shadow: inset -.3px -1.25px 0 2px var(--colorBorderIntense);}
I think Vivaldi team can fix this by moving the resizer all around the edges outward by 6px, that way the resizer won't interfere user's interaction with the content inside the window.
