Markdown support for notes
-
infosrefanvlad
This monstrosity speaks for itself:
VERSUS
[EDIT 1] Since notes are synced, one user would expect them to look the same on all platforms. Sadly, this isn't the case. So let's make it happen!
-
Would really like to see this feature
-
greybeard Ambassador
Until the time that happens I keep Markdown Help in a Web Panel.
Not perfect as Markdown does not support all features I want but at least they're all the same formatted the same way.
-
infosrefanvlad
That's a good suggestion for typing markdown notes. I already know how to manually type in the formatting I need, so for me personally that's not a problem. Still, I wish to at least view my markdown notes, even if there's no visual editor.
-
BTW, now it's April 2022 (Vivaldi Mobile Snapshot 5.2.2620.31), but Notes on mobile are still not displayed Markdown.
You can edit them in Markdown, but if you want to see them formatted – you have to open Desktop version.
Good point to fix.
-
Rapidly approaching 2023 and almost three years after the original post, wanted to lend my voice to what a great feature addition this would be.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
This request is now in the pipeline. We have agreed that notes on Mobile should support Markdown formatting, similar to Desktop. Our developers will look into this.
-
thedayismine
@pafflick Any chance we'll ever have the "Visual" button in the notes panel editor (like in the full, notes manager editor)?
Eg, the thing that lets you edit visually, without dealing with markdown...
Thanks.