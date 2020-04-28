Keyword / "key character" to search bookmarks from address bar
burretploof
Hey,
I'd love it if Vivaldi could offer the option of using a keyword or "key character" to specifically search bookmarks for a given keyword or phrase.
Firefox has this feature where, when automatic suggestions are disabled, the user can type an asterisk in the address bar to accomplish this.
Thanks.
Pesala Ambassador
@burretploof See Settings, Quick Commands, Include in Search Results, Bookmarks, Open on Nickname Match.
Use F8 to open Quick Commands.
You can also search in the Bookmarks Panel.
burretploof
Thanks for your reply, but that's not what I am looking for.
I do not want bookmarks to appear when I'm just typing in the address bar - I only want my bookmarks to be searched when I enter a specific key character.
Like I said in my original post, when using Firefox, bookmarks are not searched automatically - instead the user can enter an asterisk to enable searching in bookmarks.
It's more about privacy than usability.
A Former User
Hi,
I think this request is covered by more internal search engines.
