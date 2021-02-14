For the status bar clock, please add an option to display the clock icon after the text label, so that the time text is right next to the clock icon. This is useful for users who move the clock to the front of the address bar, at the top. This looks better by keeping all the address bar icons together and the text label separate, and also fixes the problem of the text label looking lopsided and unevenly spaced between the icons.

Also see this other related request...

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46259/status-bar-clock-display-the-date-after-the-time

[bug reported VB-76996]