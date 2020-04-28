All keyboard shortcuts work like the desktop, with a huge pair mising for me, ctrl + + and ctrl + - does not zoo in and zoom out. And this a problem for me since i use vivaldi on android tv with keyboard and mouse and wiouth any way to pick there is no way to zom in oe out. Also hapens on chrome so i asume is a flaw heritated from it, also know that vivaldi for android its not oficially suported on android tv and my case is ver particular, but it really really wil make my day a way to edit this shorcuts or at least any way to zoom in and out on vivaldi wiouth touch screen.

And no i cant doble click and drag sin the mause behaves like on destop and selects text, same as chrome, also menu + i and menu + o like you see on some posts of like 10 yearas ago does not work nor in vivaldi nor chrome sin menu key brings down the menu.

Besides that for my particular case of use vivaldi works awesome, it has all flaw that made chrome varelly usable like in big screen in tablet mode wich is how renders on android tv in 4k res. the tab selector buton is present wich in chome wasnt and was a big proble if you cant swipe cuz u dont have touchcreen cuz in chrome when a decen number of tab where open they compress on one side of the tab bat and there is no way to change select close or moto them. Also vivaldi has a handfull of features i miss from destop firefox and not present in chome, like real ad bloking out of the box, and other like dark moe on pages are easy enable without having to play with flas and other like allways request desktop site does not requiere hacking a coman line option pushing a file via a adb terminal from a computer, just a simple option like it shoud.

The only thing that needs to be perfect is supporting extension on android like yandex.

I already set it as default browser on my android tv box, i will swich from crome on my cellphone also, keep up with the good work.