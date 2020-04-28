Customisable Keyboard shortcuts
-
I would love to see the addition of simple keyboard shortcuts added to the android version of the browser. The only one that currently works is the spacebar for scrolling. Could we add "T" to go to the top of the page and "B" for the bottom? Possibly alt+ a number to scroll through active tabs?
-
Update!! As it turns out, many keyboard shortcuts are working! For example, ctrl + T opens a new tab, ctrl + D bookmarks a page, ctrl+shift+T opens up the last closed tab, alt+E opens up the vivaldi menu, etc. I was very happy to find this! Most android browsers disregard those of us using keyboard devices.
With the recent resurgence of physical keyboard android phones, I would like to revise my request to being able to customize keyboard shortcuts like on desktop. There is currently no setting to do so. I would love a way to cycle through tabs (alt+ a number doesn't do it). Maybe alt+scrolling on the screen and/or keyboard? I would love to add custom page up/down ones too. It currently works with the spacebar for page down or shift+spacebar for page up.
What do you guys think?
-
@RobA Good suggestion. Maybe you could edit your original request title to be about customisable keyboard shortcuts.
-
@LonM said in Keyboard shortcuts:
@RobA Good suggestion. Maybe you could edit your original request title to be about customisable keyboard shortcuts.
I actually tried that, but there is a "3600 second" time limit from the original post on editing.
-
@RobA ah, yes, the forum does that. I edited the title for you.
-
All keyboard shortcuts work like the desktop, with a huge pair mising for me, ctrl + + and ctrl + - does not zoo in and zoom out. And this a problem for me since i use vivaldi on android tv with keyboard and mouse and wiouth any way to pick there is no way to zom in oe out. Also hapens on chrome so i asume is a flaw heritated from it, also know that vivaldi for android its not oficially suported on android tv and my case is ver particular, but it really really wil make my day a way to edit this shorcuts or at least any way to zoom in and out on vivaldi wiouth touch screen.
And no i cant doble click and drag sin the mause behaves like on destop and selects text, same as chrome, also menu + i and menu + o like you see on some posts of like 10 yearas ago does not work nor in vivaldi nor chrome sin menu key brings down the menu.
Besides that for my particular case of use vivaldi works awesome, it has all flaw that made chrome varelly usable like in big screen in tablet mode wich is how renders on android tv in 4k res. the tab selector buton is present wich in chome wasnt and was a big proble if you cant swipe cuz u dont have touchcreen cuz in chrome when a decen number of tab where open they compress on one side of the tab bat and there is no way to change select close or moto them. Also vivaldi has a handfull of features i miss from destop firefox and not present in chome, like real ad bloking out of the box, and other like dark moe on pages are easy enable without having to play with flas and other like allways request desktop site does not requiere hacking a coman line option pushing a file via a adb terminal from a computer, just a simple option like it shoud.
The only thing that needs to be perfect is supporting extension on android like yandex.
I already set it as default browser on my android tv box, i will swich from crome on my cellphone also, keep up with the good work.
-
@M3t4ll1k0 Hi, do you know the keyboard shortcut to make Vivaldi mobile browser switch to fullscreen like pressing F11 on Vivaldi desktop browser?
-
Must be on a phone, in tablet mode it does this as soon as you scroll the page.
-
@nptron I got it to work on Android Phone via
Settings > "always show controls" -switch off
Then, a scroll down the page and it automatically goes to fullscreen
-
@sgunhouse, @slake , Unfortunately scrolling to switch to fullscreen mode, doesn't work on pages which don't scroll.
When I am writing this comment, I see the toolbar at the top, where the 3rd icon from the right, is a full screen icon which switches the browser into full screen mode.
I am looking for the keyboard shortcut on the Mobile version, which is the F11 key equivalent from the Desktop version.
-
@nptron said in Customisable Keyboard shortcuts:
When I am writing this comment, I see the toolbar at the top, where the 3rd icon from the right, is a full screen icon which switches the browser into full screen mode
I cannot find this icon/option on my Android browser.
Would you be bale to show where it is and what it look like?
Thanks
-
@Harrisc The toolbar is not part of the the Android browser rather the toolbar is part of this website and appears when you write the comment in this forum.
-
@nptron said in Customisable Keyboard shortcuts:
@Harrisc The toolbar is not part of the the Android browser rather the toolbar is part of this website and appears when you write the comment in this forum
I see this; so Vivaldi can do full screen for the forum. Thanks
It would be great if I could do this for ALL Web pages.
-
@Harrisc In a sense you can make Vivaldi do it. If you type/paste the following javascript in the address bar and then press the enter key
or
create a bookmark, then replace the address with the javascript, then type the name of the bookmark in the address bar and then press the enter key.
javascript:(()=>{document.documentElement.requestFullscreen()})()
-
Thanks. I tried this JavaScript and it worked on every site I tried.
I had tried another script but didn't work correctly on all sites.
It was javascript: (function(){document.querySelector("body").requestFullscreen();})();
-
@Harrisc I tried the javascript you provided and found that it worked when pasted into a bookmark.
However the javascript solution to get into full screen isn't a complete solution as it requires the webpage to request fullscreen mode.
-
It will not even install on my Android 11 TV. Can someone help?
-
no-one?
-
mib2berlin
@alterego
Hi, this is total independent of this feature request.
Open a new thread in the Android section, maybe a user or one from the Vivaldi team can help.
I tried this on my Android 9 TV box but does not work but I do not really need it.
Add information about your TV model, Android version and so forth.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/147/vivaldi-for-android
Cheers, mib
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests