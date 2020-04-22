Vivaldi has a nice, consistent icon set, especially on Android, but the content blocker icon does not fit among the others, because of the grey fill and the thinner stroke.

It might not be a big issue, but it draws my attention all the time. I post this in the mobile section, but it concerns the desktop build as well.

My idea:

Use and empty shield if blocking is off.

Use a half filled shield if tracker blocking is on, but with the color of the stroke, not shade.

Use a full filled shield if tracker and ad blocking is on, with the same color as above.

The stroke width on desktop seems consistent with the bookmark icon, but on mobile, it must be as thick as the other buttons'.