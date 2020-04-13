Resource limiters (CPU, Memory and Network)
ribeirobreno
Opera GX has been running now for some time with those, is it a good idea to have it here? This seems like a good idea for those of us using the browser open on the background of intensive tasks.
@ribeirobreno Just have a minimum of tabs open and disable extensions, then your resource usage will be low, speak, there is nothing to limit when you don't use it in the first place. And if you need the resources, how could they be limited besides of hibernating tabs? Opera GX is a hoax in my eyes.
mib2berlin
@luetage
Opera GX has settings to limit Network, Ram and CPU usage of the browser automatically, you don´t have to care about tabs or extensions. This is maybe useful for user with limited resources.
As far I know it is Windows only and I kick it after some testing on my Windows system.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Your extensions and tabs will be hibernated when the resource usage is limited, no other way to achieve this. There is no magic code that lowers resource usage of chromium while letting you use 1000 tabs and 20 extensions like you are used to. It's superficial.
mib2berlin
@luetage
No idea how they do it, you can set it to use 30% of your CPU and it use max 30%.
I use not more than 20 tabs and have 2 extensions on 16 GB system, so I don´t care anyway.
On Linux you can manage it with using nice, cpulimit, and cgroups, for example.
If you don´t like the feature don´t vote for it.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Resource limiters (CPU, Memory and Network):
If you don´t like the feature don´t vote for it.
I didn't, but OP asked specifically if it would be a good idea to have this on Vivaldi and I spoke my mind
ribeirobreno
@luetage The point is to have an automatic resource throttle baked right in the browser to have the saved resources free for other applications.
As @mib2berlin said, i'm not sure on how it works on Opera GX but it does work.
I know this is possible for CPU and network, for memory the "how" gets a little more difficult but there are several ways to deal with it (block opening new tabs, force hibernating tabs, disabling extensions, dumping some memory to disk, ...).
Network throttling is already possible via Developer tools > Network > Throttling, it would be nice to expose this outside the developer tools. For CPU, one way to do with currently available Windows features is setting "CPU affinity" but i'm sure the Vivaldi team can come up with something even better.
Thanks both for your inputs!
The problem is a limiter could easily mess with the browsing.
- Hibernation will become more aggressive;
- Capping CPU/GPU could make stutter heavy pages and playbacks;
- Capping RAM could break webpanels, extensions and pages with dynamic content;
- Capping network will make everything slower.
A "low usage" when the browser is in idle, maybe? Not exactly easy, but who knows ^^
Then this should be kept as an opt-in feature and users warned about "potential performance|usability dropdown" especially true with strict limits set.
Using a private window (which is usually extension-less) opened during heavy tasks could help. And even avoiding webpanels or multitabs.
ErneeGaming
Of course it would have impact on performance, but this is meant for those who would want to open a browser aside a game for example and have lower performance on browser rather than the game.
Thats the selling point of this feature
We are not asking about lowering the specs requirement while keeping the performance up. That would be silly.
So for all those who are complaining about performance. Yeah we know. But that's the point.
-
ErneeGaming
I think it would be better if the limiter feature would be active in a special window (similar to anonymous mode).
So when you open vivaldi by clicking the icon it would act normally.
But when you right click there are those options: New window, New private window, New lightweight window
This window could be stripped of any problematic features like web panels.
It could have a setting for max tabs.
It could have instead of pinned tabs, manually hibernated tabs.
And so on
And when you quit the game you can open normal vivaldi.
That could also be a button. Like end lightweight session.
Which would transfer tabs to a tabstack in the normal window if there where tabs opened previously (based on the settings) if not just open them as is.
Edit:
Also it could hibernate the whole window when another fullscreen window is in focus or something like that
@Hadden89 , a good performance test are some pages of the FWA list, like this one.
I think that this limiting CPU and network is redundant, the CPU is to use it and limiting its use has the same effect as having an underpowered CPU, the same for the use of the network.
If I have an underpowered PC, it does not matter to me that I can see a page that does not load correctly due to the lack of power of the PC or because a browser limits my access.
I think that on a PC with little power it is normal to simply limit the number of open tabs or use the tab hibernation that Vivaldi offers. Limiting CPU usage is pointless.
yashpalgoyal1304 Ambassador
@luetage said in Resource limiters (CPU, Memory and Network):
lowers resource usage
it's not about "lowering" it was about
@ribeirobreno said in Resource limiters (CPU, Memory and Network):
automatic resource throttle
With Vivaldis "have an option for everything, but keep it optional" mindset I think this is a must have.
For me personally Im switching to Opera GX only for this single feature. As a 3D artist and programmer I often have several resource intensive apps open at once like UE4, Blender, photoshop, VS Code as well as my browser with a few tabs open (which could be up to 40/60+ tabs, and yes, I really do need all those 60 tabs as I work on multiple projects on a usual day, some are hobby, some are work).
Other than the lack of this feature, having tried Vivaldi in the past and loving the attitude of the project I have no bigger wish for any browser but for this one to get the very feature of limiting ram.
From an implementation standpoint I think dumping to drive could be worth looking into, if you have several tab groups one could have only the active tab group of the active&topmost window tabs be loaded in RAM and the rest on the drive (might work quite well especially with modern fast nVME SSDs). Otherwise if it just literally unloads all the data related to the open websites once a set limit has been hit, that I would also consider a solution, although you would need some way of preventing sites where you might have started fill in any forms or similar from unloading (maybe add an option to the RMB menu that shows up when hovering a tab in the tab list at the top that lets you mark the specific tab to only get dumped to drive, but never have session related data get removed entirely, in addition to this maybe also implement a feature that tries to auto detect whether youve got some important data on the site, like say if you pressed more than 10 keystrokes since entering the site, it could make the assumption that you might be filling in some important form, that cannot just be erased). << Yes, that was one long paranthesis.
Also when it comes to CPU it would be quite nice if one could freeze CPU activity for Vivaldi when its not the topmost window, could help if you run into some crypto mining scripts or similar without realizing as it can end up bogging down other tasks you might have running on the device.
-
@savemeobiwan , you can hibernate tabs in Vivaldi, in this way they dont use RAM
@catweazle Oh, excuse my ignorance then, looks interesting, though I didnt quite find anything on what hibernating tabs actually does (does it use the hard drive as a temporary storage or?).
Im guessing that it cant automatically hibernate tabs?
-
@savemeobiwan , I think so that it use temporary storage in the HD. Hibernating option apears in the right click in tab/tab groups.
-
Yep, then all I would be missing would be have it automatically hibernate your tabs, and preferably also be able to set some limit or goal for how much ram all Vivaldi processes can take up in total
Thanks for mentioning
@savemeobiwan , yes, this would be a good function, you can make a feature request and it will be implemented in futures releases, if it get enough upvotes.
-
This would be one of the best features. I hope developers add it as soon as possible.