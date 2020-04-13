With Vivaldis "have an option for everything, but keep it optional" mindset I think this is a must have.

For me personally Im switching to Opera GX only for this single feature. As a 3D artist and programmer I often have several resource intensive apps open at once like UE4, Blender, photoshop, VS Code as well as my browser with a few tabs open (which could be up to 40/60+ tabs, and yes, I really do need all those 60 tabs as I work on multiple projects on a usual day, some are hobby, some are work).

Other than the lack of this feature, having tried Vivaldi in the past and loving the attitude of the project I have no bigger wish for any browser but for this one to get the very feature of limiting ram.

From an implementation standpoint I think dumping to drive could be worth looking into, if you have several tab groups one could have only the active tab group of the active&topmost window tabs be loaded in RAM and the rest on the drive (might work quite well especially with modern fast nVME SSDs). Otherwise if it just literally unloads all the data related to the open websites once a set limit has been hit, that I would also consider a solution, although you would need some way of preventing sites where you might have started fill in any forms or similar from unloading (maybe add an option to the RMB menu that shows up when hovering a tab in the tab list at the top that lets you mark the specific tab to only get dumped to drive, but never have session related data get removed entirely, in addition to this maybe also implement a feature that tries to auto detect whether youve got some important data on the site, like say if you pressed more than 10 keystrokes since entering the site, it could make the assumption that you might be filling in some important form, that cannot just be erased). << Yes, that was one long paranthesis.

Also when it comes to CPU it would be quite nice if one could freeze CPU activity for Vivaldi when its not the topmost window, could help if you run into some crypto mining scripts or similar without realizing as it can end up bogging down other tasks you might have running on the device.