Hello

There is one thing I often miss im Vivaldi: I can't open the DevTools on a new tab. In the context menu the option isn't there. Ctrl+Shift+I and the menu point under Main -> Tools does simply nothing (as the menu point is active, I would even say there is a bug).

The reason why this would be useful is that I often find myself copy a URL, open a new tab and wan't to inspect the HTTP calls that URL does. Now I have to first load a random other page, open the DevTools, clear the call history and only then load the URL I'm actually interested (this time I opened vivaldi.net for that purpose...).

In Chromium it is possible to open the DevTools on a empty tab.

Thanks!