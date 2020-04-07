Open DevTools on new tabs
There is one thing I often miss im Vivaldi: I can't open the DevTools on a new tab. In the context menu the option isn't there. Ctrl+Shift+I and the menu point under Main -> Tools does simply nothing (as the menu point is active, I would even say there is a bug).
The reason why this would be useful is that I often find myself copy a URL, open a new tab and wan't to inspect the HTTP calls that URL does. Now I have to first load a random other page, open the DevTools, clear the call history and only then load the URL I'm actually interested (this time I opened vivaldi.net for that purpose...).
In Chromium it is possible to open the DevTools on a empty tab.
In fact, the devtools are open, but they are hidden behind the startpage (a regular chromium page is probably shown in the background, but Vivaldi needs own one matching its themes etc.). This is a screenshot with a little modding—devtools closed and open:
However, they are inaccessible unless you completely hide the start page overlapping them (though if you keep the network tab open, you might not need this—just press F12 and load the page).
Thank you for the explanations @potmeklecbohdan! I see now what causes this: A hack instead of a proper implementation of the startpage. I guess there is a good reason for this but it is confusing.
Anyway, Ctrl-T, Ctrl-Shift-I and loading a URL does load it with the developer tools open! Thanks for the hint. That helps a lot.
