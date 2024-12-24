Any way to sync using my own server/cloud storage?

Hi there! Just starting to use Vivaldi (love the customisability... is that a word?), anyway I was wondering if there was any way to sync settings/bookmarks/stuff like that using my own server? It's not so much that I don't trust you folks (especially given I get to set my own encryption password which isn't saved to my account), but I'm really just a control freak and want my data to always be somewhere I can get my grubby mitts all over it. Plus, I know you're not exactly a big operation (for some reason I just imagined Google's logo and the imperial march playing) so if I don't have to stress your servers on my behalf, that would make me feel better.