I'm having trouble with login to the company internal network while working from home, I suddenly can't get a connection to the login server.

It does work from firefox though. So I suspect something's messed up with the network settings. I would like to turn off proxy in Vivaldi since I use it only for internal web pages.

But: there is no way to do that! The page displayed when the connection times out says to go to the menu -> Settings -> Show advanced settings... But there is no such thing!!!!

I have menu -> Tools -> Settings but no settings for network.

This has bothered me ever since I started using Vivaldi: there seems to be no way to configure proxy, so I have to rely on system settings. And now this is failing me.

I am running Vivaldi 2.11.1811.49 on Oracle Linux 7 (In a VirtualBox VM hosted on Linux Mint 19.3 but that should not matter)