How do I configure proxy???
I'm having trouble with login to the company internal network while working from home, I suddenly can't get a connection to the login server.
It does work from firefox though. So I suspect something's messed up with the network settings. I would like to turn off proxy in Vivaldi since I use it only for internal web pages.
But: there is no way to do that! The page displayed when the connection times out says to go to the menu -> Settings -> Show advanced settings... But there is no such thing!!!!
I have menu -> Tools -> Settings but no settings for network.
This has bothered me ever since I started using Vivaldi: there seems to be no way to configure proxy, so I have to rely on system settings. And now this is failing me.
I am running Vivaldi 2.11.1811.49 on Oracle Linux 7 (In a VirtualBox VM hosted on Linux Mint 19.3 but that should not matter)
Hello there,
Please, type vivaldi://linux-proxy-config/ on Address Bar;
That tells me:
When running Vivaldi under a supported desktop environment, the system proxy settings will be used. However, either your system is not supported or there was a problem launching your system configuration.
But you can still configure via the command line. Please see man vivaldi for more information on flags and environment variables.
I was able to make it work my changing system settings to use automatix proxy config (wpad) and then restarting Vivaldi. The system setting was originally using an explicit proxy host, probably this one is temporarily down. Firefox was set to use wpad and that's why it was working.
Is the KDE desktop not supported?
The message displayed by Vivaldi seems to hint that my desktop environment is not supported. On the other hand, it does also seem to use the system proxy settings. I'm not sure how to interpret the message.
I do not seem to have man pages for vivaldi, and vivaldi --help just tries to run the man command.
I did work (at first) when I started it with --no-proxy-server but today I had the same issue again. Firefox could access the login server but Vivaldi could not. I have verified that it's not accessible from outside the company network. So the behavior is consistent with vivaldi incorrectly trying to use a proxy. Or, using a bad proxy.
I restarted vivaldi with an intentionally misspelled option --no-proxz-server [sic] to see if it complained, it did not. So I cannot verify that --no-proxy-server is indeed correct. But strange thing is, this time it worked. I tried also loading another internal page which would require a new login. Again, if I start it with --no-proxy-server it cannot connect but if I don't, it can. This is very strange indeed.
Next time I cannot log in (which I need to do every 24h) I will try if it just helps to restart vivaldi. Maybe it caches the auto proxy setting (wpad) which then occasionally becomes invalid. It seems to me that it has a tendency to flip between two different proxy servers in the UK, and often only one of them is working. Or maybe vivaldi becomes confused every time my VPN connection goes down? This too happens every 24h.
Still frustrating that I seem unable to check or set the proxy settings in vivaldi.
uschuerkamp
I agree, it's very weird that vivaldi should miss those settings on Linux (Mint 20 in my case).
I'll be forced to move to a virtualbox linux vm soon by company policy and in order to access the network "properly" without going through tons of deep packet inspecting / virus detecting proxies meant for our windows users I'll have to set up a socks4 based proxy on a linux server with a "proper" internet connection using "ssh -D", but so far I've found no way to configure this in vivaldi.
I'd have to have to revert to firefox only in order to use its in-built socks proxy function...
This is still a problem. running CentOS 7.9 with
Vivaldi 5.1.2567.49 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Is a quick solution to remove vivaldi or delete ~/.config/vivaldi ?
benisfroms Banned
This post is deleted!
DoctorG Ambassador
@benisfroms said in How do I configure proxy???:
Open Vivaldi.
Click on the Vivaldi icon in the top left corner of the browser.
Navigate to "Tools" > "Settings."
In the Settings page, look for an "Advanced" section or similar.
If there's no explicit proxy settings within Vivaldi, it might indeed be relying on the system settings.
Completely wrong, check your tips before you post!
Your post looks like start of spam post or a chatgpt generated nonsense.