Vivaldi provides go to URL shortcut key settings

vivaldi doesn't have a go to URL shortcut setting. I didn't find it or is it true?

This function is very useful

Wanted: Select a character-only URL, and the shortcut opens the URL directly in the background

Now: there is no go to URL shortcut key setting, I can only select the character-only URL, right-click, and click go to URL.

very troublesome

For example, I ca n’t directly click on a character-only URL on a webpage. I do n’t want the behavior of right-clicking and then clicking. This becomes: select-> right-click-> go to URL

If shortcut keys are available, it becomes: Select-> Shortcut Keys, the webpage opens in the background, which is very efficient.

Tip sharing: I set the selected search to alt + s. Every time I want to search for a word, I only need to select it and press alt + s to directly Google the word.

Never "click on" when you can use keyboard shortcut!