Poto Ambassador
Vivaldi provides go to URL shortcut key settings
vivaldi doesn't have a go to URL shortcut setting. I didn't find it or is it true?
This function is very useful
Wanted: Select a character-only URL, and the shortcut opens the URL directly in the background
Now: there is no go to URL shortcut key setting, I can only select the character-only URL, right-click, and click go to URL.
very troublesome
For example, I ca n’t directly click on a character-only URL on a webpage. I do n’t want the behavior of right-clicking and then clicking. This becomes: select-> right-click-> go to URL
If shortcut keys are available, it becomes: Select-> Shortcut Keys, the webpage opens in the background, which is very efficient.
Tip sharing: I set the selected search to alt + s. Every time I want to search for a word, I only need to select it and press alt + s to directly Google the word.
Never "click on" when you can use keyboard shortcut!
Sure, it would be neat to have a single-key shortcut for this.
But you can already right-click and press 'G', as your screenshot shows.
You can also Ctrl+C then Ctrl+Shift+V to paste and go
Poto Ambassador
@Pathduck I currently have another alternative
I use awesome software to fulfill this need.
I made a screenshot.
I select the URL, click ctrl, and then select "Go to URL" on the panel to achieve this, two steps to achieve.
Of course, I hope vivladi can launch go to URL shortcut settings, so I only need to select-> shortcuts to reach the goal in one step.
Poto Ambassador
@atmouse Looks great, solved my problem
Thank you ~
Aaron Translator
