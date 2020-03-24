Advice on a new progamming language to learn (I am bored)
During this time at home I've decided to take up programming (or modding) as a renewed hobby.
I have books on:
- Perl
- Python (2 & 3)
- Java Script
- Tcl (probably ver. 1, it is an oldie)
- Bash scripting
- Klingon
I have tried several in the past and found them, well lacking. Either they were too old for the version I downloaded or they've skipped something important and I can't get any further.
Also I have worked in VB, VBdotNet, VBA and VBScript, batch files and Powershell (and still do a wee bit to manage my Windows computers) and sort of played with python without much success.
I willbe doing Klingon definitely, so that's one down. Looking for another. Any advice??
Once upon a time I got shoved into an IT position in my department as no-one else had an interest. I picked a little of this and that but nothing formal. Still find it interesting.
@greybeard Klingon? Too difficult. You need to figure out how to program a Federation Starship computer.
Natural language processing means you just say what you want and the computer immediately either does it or says it's not possible.
It's basically magic
I think the best languages to start with are probably python or javascript. Javascript is good as you can immediately start to see the effects as you build webpages.
I'd suggest keeping an eye on humblebundle.com - they frequently have programmer-related ebook bundles, and if that's your thing they may be helpful.
Another piece of advice - if you want to learn something new, try to learn a language from a totally different paradigm. E.g. if you're used to scripting languages, try a systems/compiled one instead, If you're used to imperative, try declarative.
If it's just to hang out and train neurons a little, I remember many years ago and not having a compiler, I had fun creating programs and games with batch files in MSDOS and a game Minesweeper and a balistic shooter in a spreadsheet with graphics in MS Works (DOS)
@Catweazle Did I not read that you can get MSDOS from GitHub now?
A Former User
I cannot tell which one you should learn (or pick some that are better for you), but I may add some for consideration:
- Ruby (now my primary) — I don't like that it's whitespace-dependent, but it's still much less than Python. Also, I like the all-is-object thing.
- C# (my previous primary) — The .NET framework is very good, IMO.
- Haskell (tried to learn, but unsuccessfully) — To try a functional language.
- C/C++ — Lower-level (but I guess you have already considered them).
and if you want it more for fun, see Wikipedia. To pick a few interesting for me:
- Brainfuck / Ook
- LOLCODE
- Piet
- Shakespeare
- Whitespace
- Rockstar
Btw., don't you think of adding an “already-considered” list?
I adore my Commodore 64, so I say you should learn Assembler for the C64 and make us a fun game to play on our beloved 64s!
Pesala Ambassador
@greybeard I wonder how they wrote the software to defeat the world Go Champion?
AI is pretty interesting.
Yes, it's npw Open Source https://github.com/microsoft/MS-DOS
Although in Windows in the console (cmd) you have the same environment where all the usual DOS commands are valid
@Catweazle PTS-DOS was more interesting when it had it's prime time.
Эти россияне https://winworldpc.com/product/pts-dos/7
@Catweazle Да, от PhysTechSoft.
Sorry if the text is in German. It's about brackets in programming languages.
@potmeklecbohdan I had "already considered" Forth. Have used it before (on the Timex 2068 and Palm) but there do not appear to be any current implementations.
Also considered Assembly and C/C++ but sadly my four remaining brain cells won't stretch that far.
I'd forgotten about C# though...
@kahukura I remember putting DR-DOS on a computer waaaay back.
Mostly 'cause I was running a Digital Research machine. Then suddenly it was Novell.
@LonM Thanks for the advice... I am more used to VBscripting in HTA files and have gravitated to that area without much thought.
Also thanks for the tip regarding humblebumble. Bookmarked.
Nothing like https://scratch.mit.edu/
What'S about these:
Logo
Modula
Raku
COBOL
Or this one https://screeps.com/
@Catweazle Looks interesting. Think I might try it.
On another note I got a letter from MS with the following link to a GitHub letter posted on working with a new programming language (mostly for enterprise not moi).
baris.sehri Ambassador
do you guys have any recommendations for theme, mod and extension and even app (for later) development? where should I begin? I would really appreciate some guidance, tips some useful links, blogs etc.