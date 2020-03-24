During this time at home I've decided to take up programming (or modding) as a renewed hobby.

I have books on:

Perl

Python (2 & 3)

Java Script

Tcl (probably ver. 1, it is an oldie)

Bash scripting

Klingon

I have tried several in the past and found them, well lacking. Either they were too old for the version I downloaded or they've skipped something important and I can't get any further.

Also I have worked in VB, VBdotNet, VBA and VBScript, batch files and Powershell (and still do a wee bit to manage my Windows computers) and sort of played with python without much success.

I willbe doing Klingon definitely, so that's one down. Looking for another. Any advice??

Once upon a time I got shoved into an IT position in my department as no-one else had an interest. I picked a little of this and that but nothing formal. Still find it interesting.