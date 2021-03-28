Disable spell check
How do I disable spell check in Vivaldi? I cannot find any in the settings. I hate that annoying thing. Keeps saying my words are wrong, even though they right.
EDIT: Solution as of March 2021:
Enter the following in the address bar:
chrome://settings/languages/
The category Language should appear on top, with two sub-sections: Language and Spell check. The latter has a slider button. Press it to disable it.
(The URL oddly enough redirects to vivaldi://settings/languages, but if you type that, you will just get into default Vivaldi settings)
hello. though i do somewhat get a smile when it puts a red squiggle line under the word judgement.
[ol]
- Go to a webiste where you can type stuff.
- Type some stuff that craetes the red lines
- Rightclick the red line
- In the popup menu select "Spell-checker optons"
- Click "Check the speling of typed text feilds"
[/ol]
Worked for me. If this menu doesn't appear you might need to go to vivaldi://flags and enable the multilingual spell checker. I did this to try and get straya english but sadly it doesn't work as this is not a supported language, only yank english apparently.
It ought to. The word is spelled "judgment."
Either way is fine depending on where you're from.
Judgment is always acceptable everywhere. Judgement is always a misspelling in the US, but has gained ground in the UK through popular misuse over several decades. In US dictionaries, the only spelling is judgment. In UK dictionaries judgement is never preferred, but may be offered as an alternate spelling.
Pesala Ambassador
You have made a misjudgement there. Judgment is flagged as an error with the UK Hunspell spelling checker used by Opera 12.17. It's not an acceptable spelling in the UK in a general context.
WordWeb accepts both spellings, and doesn't mark either as "chiefly US."
WordWeb Software is based in Brighton, UK and run by the main developer, Antony Lewis. International versions are usually supported by native speakers based in a target country,
@Oxford Online Dictionary:
Usage
In British English the normal spelling in general contexts is judgement. However, the spelling judgment is conventional in legal contexts, and in North American English.
That's what I get for working with lawyers all the time.
All the correspondence we get from England is "judgment."
In researching the history of the word, I found that originally this was the universal spelling - but that since the 1800's, "judgement" has crept in and now, apparently, taken over.
[ol]
If this menu doesn't appear you might need to go to vivaldi://flags and enable the multilingual spell checker.
that worked thanks
And Webster's Third New International is not US English. It's "International" English.
Per the Dictionary.com blog:
"Many think that the difference between judgement and judgment is that the longer version is the British spelling, whereas the shorter one is the convention in the US. While some claim that Noah Webster first recorded the spelling of judgment in his 1828 American Dictionary of the English Language, judgment has been the prevailing spelling on both sides of the pond since the late 1600s.
Though judgement has risen and fallen in popularity in British English, judgment remains the preferred spelling in British legal proceedings and appears more frequently in written work. Today, judgement is an accepted spelling in British English, but if you stick to judgment, you won’t be judged in the UK or the US."
… judgment has been the prevailing spelling on both sides of the pond since the late 1600s. Though judgement has risen and fallen in popularity in British English, judgment remains the preferred spelling in British legal proceedings and appears more frequently in written work....
As for me and my house, we judge the cost of an extra "e" (though it means buying a vowel) to be minimal. So, aye, each of ye whilom users of Olde Opera, I parfay rede ye to now getteth ye hither to proffer positive, certes, and soothfast judgement anent Vivaldi, spell-checkers and dictionaries notwithstanding!
"to getteth ye hither…"
OK. But it's "...to get ye hither..."
2nd person present perfect tense is "to get." In fact, second person present tense without the perfect tense (narrative case) is "gettest."
"Getteth" is always 3rd person present tense. I get, get ye, I beg ye to get; thou gettest; he/she/it getteth. This is one of the most common grammar errors of persons pretending to Olde English. They always screw up and tell a person in the second person present tense to goeth, getteth or doeth, when "-eth" is always third person, second person narrative is always "-est," and imperative case, perfect tenses and first person are always without a suffix. Just sayin'...
Sadly one of the things that Vivaldi is bringing from Chromium is the terrible build in spell checker.
For those typing in more than one language, having to switch all the time is terrible. I absolutely hate the Chrome spell checker, how it suggests words, the way it marks them and the bugs it has with the selection while switching languages, marking everything as red when you switch the language and having to put the cursor right in the start again so it can do its spell check magic.
Opera 12 had it perfect, and Firefox is not bad but you need to select the language manually on each website you go.
Opera 12 actually detected the language of the page (which is not rocket science) and set the spell checker to the correct language. Simple technology like that is what not a single browser can replicate so far.
there is no "spell-checker optons", I'm on vivaldi for Mac OS X. there's also no multilingual spell checker in the flags.
mib2berlin
Hi, did you try:
vivaldi://flags/#enable-multilingual-spellchecker
Work for me with 1.0.390.3 on Linux.
Cheers, mip
well, the anchor doesn't help here, because I do not have this option in the flags page. but thanks
Pesala Ambassador
@Dekator said in Disable spell check:
Any useful answers? Spell-checking is terrible in Vivaldi and there should be at least an option to turn it off for those who are still able to write without some prop. Nothing under flags for me. Nothing under languages, nothing under Chrome. I really started to like Vivaldi, but this is disgusting. I hate to have a stupid (did I say stupid, oh yeah) machine meddle with my language. Thank you.
Your language needs meddling with. Try something like this?
I tried the suggestions given above, but nothing worked for me. What else can I try? Thank you.
As for me, I can just right-click, and deselect "Check the spelling of text fields as you type," on the Spellcheck submenu. I have English UK as my default, but English US is also available, or both.
@Dekator If you are on MAC - see if anything here helps
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/7896/no-spelling-suggestions
@pesala said in Disable spell check:
As for me, I can just right-click, and deselect "Check the spelling of text fields as you type," on the Spellcheck submenu. I have English UK as my default, but English US is also available, or both.
This doesn't work anymore. When right-clicking a "wrongly spelled" word it just gives "add to dictionary", or "ask Google for suggestions" (what the hell?)
Going to vivaldi://settings/languages/ just gives a big blank page with nothing in it.
I can't remember how I disabled it, but it annoys the out of me.
Or even try with
chrome://chrome/settings/languages- which triggers the legacy chromium interface.