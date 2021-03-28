How do I disable spell check in Vivaldi? I cannot find any in the settings. I hate that annoying thing. Keeps saying my words are wrong, even though they right.

EDIT: Solution as of March 2021:

Enter the following in the address bar:

chrome://settings/languages/

The category Language should appear on top, with two sub-sections: Language and Spell check. The latter has a slider button. Press it to disable it.

(The URL oddly enough redirects to vivaldi://settings/languages, but if you type that, you will just get into default Vivaldi settings)