One-button picture-in-picture (PiP) with buttons like desktop
-
Poto Ambassador
If I want to play in picture in picture, I have to play it in full screen, click the home button, and I ca n’t continue to use snapshot
If it can be like the desktop, there is a button above the video, allowing users to quickly pip
Moreover, the current video is generally useless at the top. If the user wants the original video website, he can click the title in the upper left corner to jump to the video website for playback, so the video player window is currently useless.
-
Gaëlle Ambassador
@poto thanks for sharing this request. It is currently available behind a flag on Chromium Canary so Vivaldi will have it as well hidden behind a flag. It is important to understand that once released, this feature will be in testing and hence not supported right away.
-
Poto Ambassador
@Gaëlle No problem, I use snapshot for Android.
I think of a problem. Many developers now only test on chrome, and no longer test the compatibility of other browsers. Chrome monopolizes the market. Developers only consider chrome compatibility for efficiency reasons. Will this have an impact on vivodi's development of its own kernel(Similar to chromium or webkit) in the future?
-
Make it able to put on a small window over any app that may be open of the video that i am watching on this wonderful and amazing browser please. It will then be even better because i could be able to watch something and do something else at the same time just like how it is for pc/laptop with the picture-in-picture button at the top of the video that currently playing
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Some Android phones (e.g Samsung) have a similar feature built-in natively. You can create a small pop-up window of the whole app and when you put the video in full screen then it basically is a pop-out video.
I recommend searching for "pop-up view in [your phone brand]" to see if it's supported on your phone and how to enable it.
-
@jane-n yes, it is there. but it's not the same as popping out the video.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@manalali
You're right, but as long as there's no better alternative, this workaround might be a good enough for some users.
-
I really would like to bump this post and acknowledge that the current implementation of PiP isn't very good. There should be a one click button to pop out the video. Samsung Internet does it, and that's an older version of Chromium. Using full screen and then swiping up will block out the Vivaldi window, which means a new one has to be created.
-
I totally support any indepth media processing but If we get seamless background audio playback of videos between tabs It would already be a huge step towards real multitasking imo.
-
For picture-in-picture, yandex is the best browser currently used, whether it is PC or Android version. For video web pages, a floating window will automatically pop up to play in the background. It does not require the relevant buttons to be opened. Of course, this is when the floating video function is turned on in the settings, and the Android version should require corresponding permissions. There may be some differences in the description, but I think it is not difficult to understand if you have used the yandex browser.