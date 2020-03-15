@Pesala PDF-XChange looks really powerful, but I can't find a word about just flipping the text color to "dark mode" in the site you linked or in their own online help. Tons of ways to blend various existing colors... Not seeing any way to override them completely. Looks like a great tool for creators, though!

Just tried disabling the "Internal PDF Viewer". "Open" still downloads the file to the default download folder, and then opens it with the OS default PDF app. An "Open With..." choice or setting would be great!

Before I disabled the extension, "Open" downloaded the file and opened it inside Vivaldi. Could that viewer at least get a "dark mode" option, even if it can't reflow?

And yes. I know Win10 can flip your entire screen, but it flips way too much of the interface outside your target app to glaring white!