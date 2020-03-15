reader mode for PDF
MajorBarnulf
The "reader mode" button is missing in the PDF viewer of vivaldi
@MajorBarnulf This does not apply.
Reader View is for HTML, not for PDF files.
LorenAmelang
Does anyone know a solution for making PDF files more accessible?
Downloading them and running https://www.willus.com/k2pdfopt/ on them is great, once you get it set up, but it is a bit of an investment for some random PDF that pops into your life.
I have a shortcut to SumatraPDF that changes displayed colors of downloaded files, but it can't reflow:
https://www.sumatrapdfreader.org/settings.html
Run C:\Program Files\SumatraPDF\sumatrapdf -invert-colors
Is "reader" mode for PDF something a browser could offer, or does Adobe somehow prohibit it?
@LorenAmelang PDF-XChange has some powerful accessibility options to override the document colours. If you disable the PDF plugin and open PDF files in PDF-XChange instead, you can get something similar, but the layout is still fixed. PDF does not allow for reflowing the text, changing font sizes, etc.
LorenAmelang
@Pesala PDF-XChange looks really powerful, but I can't find a word about just flipping the text color to "dark mode" in the site you linked or in their own online help. Tons of ways to blend various existing colors... Not seeing any way to override them completely. Looks like a great tool for creators, though!
Just tried disabling the "Internal PDF Viewer". "Open" still downloads the file to the default download folder, and then opens it with the OS default PDF app. An "Open With..." choice or setting would be great!
Before I disabled the extension, "Open" downloaded the file and opened it inside Vivaldi. Could that viewer at least get a "dark mode" option, even if it can't reflow?
And yes. I know Win10 can flip your entire screen, but it flips way too much of the interface outside your target app to glaring white!
@LorenAmelang PDF-XChange allows you to override the document colours in Preferences, Accessibility, so you can have white text on a dark background, for example.
