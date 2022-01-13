A "list all tabs" drop down menu button on the tab bar, like in Firefox...
Please add a "list all tabs" drop down menu button on the tab bar, like in Firefox. It is useful for selecting tabs based on name, similar to Vivaldi's "window" side panel but more convenient.
[bug reported VB-85907]
@TsunamiZ Not 100% what you're looking for but do you know you have that list while using F2 key?
barbudo2005
I recommend Astrolabe extension:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/astrolabe/lienonopcegannlgdkgonpofbhgmclcc
the F2 quick commands method is not as good. if we have a drop down list, we can see more at once, so it can be more efficient.
Pesala Ambassador
F2 is much better. One can immediately filter the tabs by typing a few letters, and one can see tabs in other windows.
the astrolabe extension is good for selecting tabs by thumbnails, not by name. and unfortunately, it is limited by the fact that it can't generate thumbnails until the page has been seen, so it won't work immediately for tabs that are opened in the background. but it is interesting and i wish vivaldi had something like that as an alternative to the tab cycler--i made a feature request for it...
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/44953/tab-cycler-that-can-use-the-whole-screen
the F2 quick commands method is not always better. when selecting by name, often it is faster to just see a long list of tabs so you can immediately click on the one you want--especially when you are already aware of generally where it is in the tab order. whichever method is faster will vary based on the situation.
Vivaldi have window panel, it work just like the Fx tab list but less easy to access in plainview. Try F4 to access the panel, or setup custom shortcut & mouse gesture to your liking.
I know. It is similar to Vivaldi's "window" side panel but more convenient.
Pesala Ambassador
There is also the Window menu, which achieves the same result with Alt+W instead of clicking a button.
Space on the tab bar is precious for users who open a lot of tabs. A button on the Navigation Bar would be better.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Another option for viewing a list of your open tabs is to enable Display Tab Cycler as List and Switch Tabs By Scrolling in Settings > Tabs > Tab Features > Tab Cycling. Then you can hold down the right mouse button and scroll one way or another. You'll get the same list as with Ctrl+Tab.
It won't work, when you want to select multiple tabs for closing, tiling or grouping, though. For that the Window Panel is currently your best option.
in some situations, the firefox style "list all tabs" drop down menu is still the quickest way to switch tab by name using the mouse--especially when you are already aware of generally where it is in the tab order. it can be quickly done with one hand, and it can display a very long list at once.
updated first post
im on vivaldi 6.2.3105.54 and it seems i can do by right clicking the furthest left or right arrow to the left or right of the tabs