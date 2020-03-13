The feature is awesome, and i thank openly to the Vivaldi team for this amazing improvement. In the past we have had this trough extensions or add-ons so it s to say the least GREAT to have this natively working on Vivaldi, this shows that the team not only cares but is looking to build the best browser possible.

Please consider to add 3 extra improvements to this now essential video popout feature:

Please let us size the video as much as we want, now is only available in a small box.. I know there is probably a good technical reason for this constrain, but please make it happen, let us size even to a display size with a quick hotkey or by dragging the corners manually.

The new Shift + F6 features are nice to move around buttons in the interface, give us a similar hotkey to "focus" over the popout button of each individual video, if we have 10 videos opened, in different tabs make us move though out them changing the active tabs "foreground" so we can then quick popout by clicking enter. In other words if i have 2 Yt tab, a Netflix tab, 2 Facebook tabs (each video has a new popout icon) let me press a set of key to "change between" them and with a simple Enter load them into the floating popout screen

Give us some better setting customization for the size and placement of the video, most importantly "remember" last settings by default. So if i sized a video and moved it to a certain place next time i open a video load those settings in the exact same place and size, dont make me re-size things over and over again each time i click a popout button. Other settings customization very much welcome is to remember to fullscreen, always on top, auto play,pause/keep playing video when toggle etc.

So with this features it would be possible to use the requested "move around hotkey" in point 2 above and then press Enter to change the contest of the popout floating window with videos from another tabs, imagine the possibilities, please make it happen....

Thank you, i hope you can make this improvements happen.