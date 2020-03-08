Option for clock in fullscreen
This is useful when the taskbar is hidden but one still wants to see the time. Some video-hosting sites already have such a feature when their videos are in fullscreen.
(Note: "in fullscreen" here does not just refer to the F11 fullscreen mode, it also refers to the case when the UI is not in fullscreen mode but a video is playing in fullscreen, for instance.)
This extension has a nice idea to get started, although the implementation is buggy: the fullscreen-only option currently does not work. If one clicks on the clock, it will hide itself for several seconds so that one can access any web page elements that may be blocked by the clock.
@valiowk Assign a shortcut to Show/Hide Address Bar, and move the clock to the Address Bar with Shift+Drag. Then you can have the clock in fullscreen mode with some other useful controls too.
@Pesala I don't want the other controls in fullscreen, though - the point of fullscreen is to hide everything that is unwanted when, for example, watching a video.
Maybe the initial post was unclear: I consider a video in fullscreen as "fullscreen mode" also, even if the UI is not in fullscreen mode otherwise. I'll edit the initial post to reflect this.
- Set your Windows Taskbar to Autohide
- Watch your video in fullscreen mode
- Move the mouse cursor to the edge of the monitor to show the Windows Taskbar where there is a clock
