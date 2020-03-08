This is useful when the taskbar is hidden but one still wants to see the time. Some video-hosting sites already have such a feature when their videos are in fullscreen.

(Note: "in fullscreen" here does not just refer to the F11 fullscreen mode, it also refers to the case when the UI is not in fullscreen mode but a video is playing in fullscreen, for instance.)

This extension has a nice idea to get started, although the implementation is buggy: the fullscreen-only option currently does not work. If one clicks on the clock, it will hide itself for several seconds so that one can access any web page elements that may be blocked by the clock.