Option for displaying individual tabs as apps in androids native app switcher
Chrome for Android used to have an option to use the recent apps switcher instead of the native tab manager. For my work flow (lots of individual news articles) this worked much better and it would be nice to bring it back in Vivaldi.
See this article for a better description of the feature:
https://www.androidcentral.com/chrome-android-stops-merging-apps-and-tabs-default
BruceMarsh
