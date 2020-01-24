Default Assistant
-
Would love to be able to make Vivaldi my default assistant. Right now I have it set for Yandex browser. As soon as the browser opens, my keyboard pops up ready to type in what I'm searching for. Since Vivaldi started coming around I've slowly switched everything to their browser because it makes a lot of my day to day much more convenient. I'm ready to ditch them all 100% haha
Cheers!
crmsn_
-
Please add this feature, I got really used to opening Firefox and before that DDG browser that way!
Now I switched to Vivaldi and I am really missing this functionality!
-
herodotusonesimos
This is really a very useful feature that is in many other browsers duckduckgo, Firefox, Samsung. Very much missing it on Vivaldi.
-
louismorel
I would really like to see this functionnality too. The option could be found in Settings>Apps and Notifications>Default Apps>Digital assistant app
-
@crmsn You can just add the search widget to the homescreen. That way, you can just tap on it on the home screen to search with Vivaldi.
-
@thescorb0 the assistant is more convenient. It can be launched not only from the home screen
-
TheQuantumAlpha
@crmsn I agree! I am perplexed as to why this is not already added yet!