I'm probably being very stupid, but I'm starting to think there's no good way to do this.

On the one hand, Sync exists, but it doesn't transfer everything.

On the other hand, per this tutorial...

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14642/how-to-manually-backup-restore-transfer-your-profile-to-another-device?lang=en-US&page=1

...the User Data/Default folder does have everything (minus extensions, but including extension settings), and you can manually copy it over, but then it seems you'll have trouble if you ever try to use Sync in the future? Is that right?

I'm getting that from the note at the bottom of the tutorial:

Warning Using a copy of your profile in another Vivaldi installation with enabled Sync may result in broken "remote sessions". More information / solution here.

This is what seems to be the solution at the "here" link:

Open the Preferences file in one of your instances.

Look for cache_guid and session_sync_guid and change a letter in this GUID (don't change the two equal signs at the end)

Restart and you'll have two sessions in the cloud.

I don't understand any of that. Where is the Preferences file, what does "change a letter" mean (rename something?), and then you'll end up with two Syncs instead of one, forevermore? Why would I want two? It sounds confusing.

Currently I don't have Sync set up at all, anywhere. I've never used it, but I might want to in the future.

(Also I did see the warning about making sure source and target installations are exactly the same version.)

Thanks for any help.