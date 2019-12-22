With increasing linux distributions and unreliable developers, portable applications are becoming more important in the linux world.

It would be easier to simply download a tarball (like Blender), or AppImage and run it from wherever you like, where AppImages benefit from being sandboxed with something like firejail.

I usually keep my apps on a separate HDD where they can be accessed from multiple linux distros, and have been using native apps less and less.

oh and personally I'm not a fan of Flatpaks or even more so Snaps

I tend to go as far as using multiple versions of an app for functionality reasons.

(deprecated features are a serious problem for most who favor them)