Linux portable tarball or AppImage download
With increasing linux distributions and unreliable developers, portable applications are becoming more important in the linux world.
It would be easier to simply download a tarball (like Blender), or AppImage and run it from wherever you like, where AppImages benefit from being sandboxed with something like firejail.
I usually keep my apps on a separate HDD where they can be accessed from multiple linux distros, and have been using native apps less and less.
oh and personally I'm not a fan of Flatpaks or even more so Snaps
I tend to go as far as using multiple versions of an app for functionality reasons.
(deprecated features are a serious problem for most who favor them)
just wanted to update
in response to this thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/9018/appimage
I would prefer to download an appimage over an xbps
because if anything happens to the OS, I can just format and reinstall the partition without having to reinstall vivaldi
this includes cache and config since I can just symlink those to my home directory and not have to worry about losing them on reinstallation.
no, the push for distros to provide their own package formats for vivaldi is counter-intuitive
if Brave can do appimage releases, Vivaldi can too
