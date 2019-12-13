Option to add bookmark shortcut (not just add to homescreen)
-
On some launchers such as Nova launcher, there is an option to open apps or shortcut to a particular app function through gestures. It would be nice if it's possible to open bookmarks through gestures as well with this browser. Hermit browser can already do this (bookmarks are called lite apps) so maybe it's possible on other Chromium browsers such as Vivaldi too.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-