Restore Protocol Handler Permission Lost In Chrome 77
anachostic
In Chrome 77 (unsure how this maps to Chromium), a change was made changing a dialog that appears when launching a custom protocol handler (stuff://, anything://, etc://). The former dialog had a checkbox to always allow the protocol to execute without a prompt, but since v77, the dialog will appear for every link click, with no way of bypassing it.
A help thread was started in the outrage over this feature loss, but was deleted. A second thread has been started here: https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/14193532
I don't know if the Vivaldi team can override a dialog like this, but it would be much appreciated by myself and others. I haven't seen any discussions of this lately, which I find surprising, because a bug had been opened when custom protocols didn't work at all (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/23928/snapshot-build-breaks-protocol-handlers).
Thanks for your consideration. Keep up the excellent work!
anachostic
I have found a workaround for this issue. I downgraded to 2.6 of Vivaldi, where the checkbox was enabled, then allowed one of my custom protocols. Then I reupgraded back to the current (2.9) version and the preference was remembered.
This preference is stored in the file Preferences in the folder: %userprofile%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
The structure of the setting is as such:
"protocol_handler": {
"excluded_schemes": {
"detiler": false,
"ytdl": false
}
}
I have two protocols to be excluded, detiler:// and ytdl://. This JSON element can be added at the end of the file, within the final closing brace. This is at the same hierarchy level as other nodes like:
Vivaldi will resort the nodes alphabetically when it resaves the preference file, so it can be placed anywhere. You will notice I left a previous attempt to bypass the protocol handler, "custom_handlers". This node does not fix the problem. Use "protocol_handler".
@anachostic Good job on finding the workaround. I hope they add back an ability to control handling of protocol. Even if it's just in a basic text file. I hate having my hand held by developers that think that us "poor users" should not worry our little brains with such technical matters...
This can also be used for "magnet://" and "steam://" protocols.
Un-f#cking-believable
Anyone know a more convenient fix than messing with JSON (not that I don't love messing with JSON)
Yours hopefully
@ldexterldesign Unfortunately, not that I know of at the moment...
<rantmode>
As I'm sure you already know, Vivaldi is based on Chromium, and the Chromium developers (basically Google employees) believe users are idiots who should be protected from themselves. So they've dumbed the browser down so that even technophobes and luddites can use it without getting into problems by changing a setting, and pop up warnings for everything considered a "security risk". Now they're also going to block "insecure" downloads - because, well, apparently us users are completely unable to think for ourselves and just look where a link points to before clicking it...
</rantmode>
Fortunately however, Vivaldi takes a different approach, and even if built on Chromium, they are constantly working to allow users as much control as possible. But it's a lot of work digging the features people want out of the Chromium codebase and re-implementing it in the Vivaldi settings. I'm sure we'll get more powerful features to control how Vivaldi deals with different protocols over time. Might take a couple of years though
ldexterldesign
Hi @pathduck,
Thanks for quick reply
Glad I'm not the only one suffering this
Cheers
PS looking to fix magnets in qbittorrent web ui (macos/docker) in case anyone else has this issue
ldexterldesign
Hi admins,
Is this function, which Chromium has screwed up, on the roadmap to reimplement?:
- If yes then I'd invite you to prioritise it as, I presume, will most bittorrent users
- If no then what's the best next step from me (if any)
FYI I tested in Firefox and managing protocol handling seems completely logical there
Yours hopefully
Hi @anachostic @pathduck,
What does your JSON solution actually do - bypass/skip this modal dialog/prompt or something else because, unfortunately, it doesn't appear to be working for me
I'm on macOS - what OS' are you both running?
Yours hopefully
@ldexterldesign Adding the protocol in the JSON just bypasses the dialog, and then hands it over to the OS to deal with. So it needs to be registered in the OS. No idea how it's done on Mac, you'd need to do some research
I'm on Win10 and applications can register to be protocol handlers.
Yeah, Firefox's is definitely the correct way to implement this... give users back control!
aaprigorodov
In my expirience after adding some excluded schemes into the "protocol_handler" node of the JSON it immediately updated to empty object.
Is there a workaround for this?
-
I've just switched to Vivaldi and love it's speed and customizability and want to continue using it. I know Chrome has the same problem but I found a regedit file online that you run and it solves it. Would it be possible for one of you guys to do that for Vivaldi? If not then I will try the posts as above. I'm very computer savvy but could do with guidance when it comes to JSON
Thanks
@win33 Welcome to the Vivaldi Community!
What is the regedit file? Would you post it here in a code block ?
When it comes to JSON, I recommend using a UI tool like JSONedit to edit such files:
http://tomeko.net/software/JSONedit/
Also make sure you do the edits with the browser closed (should be obvious, but still...)
@Pathduck said in Restore Protocol Handler Permission Lost In Chrome 77:
code block
this is whats in the regedit file
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Google\Chrome\URLWhitelist]
"1"="magnet:*"
