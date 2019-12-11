In Chrome 77 (unsure how this maps to Chromium), a change was made changing a dialog that appears when launching a custom protocol handler (stuff://, anything://, etc://). The former dialog had a checkbox to always allow the protocol to execute without a prompt, but since v77, the dialog will appear for every link click, with no way of bypassing it.

A help thread was started in the outrage over this feature loss, but was deleted. A second thread has been started here: https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/14193532

I don't know if the Vivaldi team can override a dialog like this, but it would be much appreciated by myself and others. I haven't seen any discussions of this lately, which I find surprising, because a bug had been opened when custom protocols didn't work at all (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/23928/snapshot-build-breaks-protocol-handlers).

Thanks for your consideration. Keep up the excellent work!