"Switch Tabs by Scrolling" is far too sensitive on touchpad
Placing the cursor up on the tab bar and scrolling is a great workaround for the lack of gestures to switch tab, but on touchpad, it's far too sensitive and effectively randomises which tab is active (unless you scroll extremely slowly).
Even then, scrolling sideways on a touchpad scrolls through tabs in the opposite direction to that which is intuitive.
I imagine similar behaviour would be observed on mice that feature smooth scrolling over notched scrolling,
@rossjrw said in "Switch Tabs by Scrolling" is far too sensitive on touchpad:
similar behaviour [on] mice that feature smooth scrolling over notched scrolling
I have experienced this, but the fix is easy as my mouse has a switch to go between the two modes.
I haven't used a laptop trackpad in a while, but what would be the best solution for you? Lower sensitivity overall? and if so, by how much? Knowing that might help the developers understand better.
@LonM said in "Switch Tabs by Scrolling" is far too sensitive on touchpad:
I haven't used a laptop trackpad in a while, but what would be the best solution for you? Lower sensitivity overall? and if so, by how much? Knowing that might help the developers understand better.
While I don't know anything about the internal logic of scrolling, I'm assuming that when scrolling on the tab bar (or just in general), the selected tab changes each time the scroll goes past a notch, i.e. the haptic feedback on a notched mouse wheel. I imagine that a touchpad simulates a plane of very small notches, with the spacing between those notches being inversely proportional to the user's selected mouse sensitivity. If that's the case, then lowering the touchpad sensitivity would alleviate the issue.
That must be wrong, however, because I just dropped my touchpad sensitivity to its lowest value and scrolling in the tab bar is (or at least feels) exactly the same.
Currently, the only solution that "works" is either scrolling very very slowly, or grabbing a mouse.
@rossjrw In that case, perhaps a delay / max scroll speed might be useful. By default at zero, but for people who wanted it higher, they could increase it to say, scroll at most 2 tabs a second or something.
I'm not an ergonomics expert, so I don't know of the best solution.
Came here to report the same.
Switching tabs happens to fast with this option that it is unusable.
Using Apple Magic Trackpad 2.
