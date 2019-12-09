@LonM said in "Switch Tabs by Scrolling" is far too sensitive on touchpad:

I haven't used a laptop trackpad in a while, but what would be the best solution for you? Lower sensitivity overall? and if so, by how much? Knowing that might help the developers understand better.

While I don't know anything about the internal logic of scrolling, I'm assuming that when scrolling on the tab bar (or just in general), the selected tab changes each time the scroll goes past a notch, i.e. the haptic feedback on a notched mouse wheel. I imagine that a touchpad simulates a plane of very small notches, with the spacing between those notches being inversely proportional to the user's selected mouse sensitivity. If that's the case, then lowering the touchpad sensitivity would alleviate the issue.

That must be wrong, however, because I just dropped my touchpad sensitivity to its lowest value and scrolling in the tab bar is (or at least feels) exactly the same.

Currently, the only solution that "works" is either scrolling very very slowly, or grabbing a mouse.