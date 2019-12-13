Drag and Drop New Bookmarks into Bookmarks Bar Folders
I like Vivaldi thus far (one month), but one feature I find frustrating:
In both Firefox and Chrome/Chromium, when saving a new bookmark I can grab it with the mouse and then move it into a folder, a sub-folder and then also position it in the list of bookmark files wherever I want. I can't do this with Vivaldi. It is hard to get a new bookmark to go into folder I have in the Bookmarks Toolbar (my entry for ALL 5,000+ bookmarks), but if I do get it in there (versus being a new item on the toolbar), I cannot position it inside the destination folder, only put it in. It goes on top. Then I open the folder and can move the bookmark to the desired sub-folder AND position it within that list wherever I want.
So suggestion is: let me put the new bookmark into a folder or sub-folder easily without having to first put it in the main folder, and then open that folder before being able to move it around, either into a specific position in the list, or to a sub-folder in the current folder. I hope that is clear.
The little icon in the address bar is useless for me because I have hundreds of sub-folders and the default is to make me surf through each and every one to get to the main folder I want to get it into. A real pain. In this regard FF and Chrome are SO much easier than Vivaldi.
This is a significant inconvenience compared to other browsers, because I tend to save several BM's a day (probably I shouldn't, but I do!) and each and every time it is a clunky multi-step hassle whereas usually it's just one seamless process I never much thought about.
@BaronAsh Please read the Help on Feature Requests then edit your post to make it compliant to the rules for feature requests.
- Using the Bookmarks Bar one can achieve the desired results, but it takes two stages: first add the active tab to the desired target folder, then move it with D&D. If you want to edit it too, that requires using the context menu on the folder again. It is easier to drag & drop the badge from the URL field directly into place using the Bookmarks Panel.
- The position in the folder depends on the sort order. Right-click on the Bookmarks Bar to change the sort order. Manual sorting will allow you to position bookmarks wherever you wish.
I have removed the second suggestion which presumably was the objection. (Why not just say so?)
Your answer repeats what I described as the current process.
The suggestion, however, is to be able to do the whole thing by D&D like nearly every other browser without having to do two or more steps.
Thanks for your response.
@BaronAsh There were several things that needed correcting. Reading the help would save me having to repeat it for every new user.
- Post only one feature request per thread
- Choose a clear and concise title for the topic (I see that a moderator has edited your request for the 2nd request to "Default position in folder for new bookmark"
The current request should be something like:
Drag and Drop New Bookmarks into Bookmarks Bar Folders
Streptococcus
I can drag and drop a bookmark to an exact position if I use bookmarks in the side panel and open the desired folder first.
@Streptococcus You don't even need to open the folder first; the folders and subfolders will open on hover. However, you do need to open the Panel first. It would be better if the same behaviour could be replicated on the Bookmarks Bar and Bookmarks Menu.
Streptococcus
The folder in the panel does not open on hover, at least not with Mac Vivaldi. It does not matter to me, since I do not set bookmarks that way anyhow.
For all the features Vivaldi has, I was surprised to find this missing
It's especially unfortunate because floating panel with auto close makes it impossible to drag a bookmark into the bookmark manager either
This is very important feature.
I've just migrated from Chrome to Vivaldi and found this annoying misbehavior.
Please, make possible to auto-open folders when I drag and drop websites on the bookmarks bar.
Thank you very much.
@Pesala Yes you are right!
At first I thought open folders in bookmarks-panel on mouse-hover doesn't work here, but there is some delay of about 2 sec.
Maybe it is a config for reduce the delay?
I created a folder in Other Bookmarks today and could not drag and drop other bookmarks to the folder I created as I do with Firefox. Otherwise Vivaldi is great very professional. I prefer Other bookmarks to bookmarks bar for a cleaner page. Off topic I know but a very favorite thing about Vivaldi is to be able to put as many "tiles" from Bookmarts Menus on the start page as I want and my choice not others as in Brave ect. Probably get hell from the moderators for this though.
mib2berlin
@JPrimate
Hi, this thread is two years old and may not relevant anymore.
You can drag and drop any bookmark to anywhere in the bookmark panel. No idea if this work in the bookmark bar.
Some user report the bookmark management UI is not updated sometimes.
This can happen after long sessions, several hours to several days, a restart of Vivaldi "fix" this immediately.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Drag and Drop New Bookmarks into Bookmarks Bar Folders:
No idea if this work in the bookmark bar.
No, it doesn't work on the Bookmark Bar, hence the request. Right-click, Add Active Tab on the opened Bookmark Bar folder is probably the best method that we have at the moment.
I can't believe this function is not part of Vivaldi, every other browser have this. I really don't get it, I have hundreds of bookmarks like the author, and it's unbelievable that I can't add new bookmark or move an existing bookmark directly to a subfolder at a Bookmark bar.
Someone mention something with holding "Shift" button but that does not change anything i dont know why its even mention on Vivaldi website.
Please add this.