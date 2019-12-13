I like Vivaldi thus far (one month), but one feature I find frustrating:

In both Firefox and Chrome/Chromium, when saving a new bookmark I can grab it with the mouse and then move it into a folder, a sub-folder and then also position it in the list of bookmark files wherever I want. I can't do this with Vivaldi. It is hard to get a new bookmark to go into folder I have in the Bookmarks Toolbar (my entry for ALL 5,000+ bookmarks), but if I do get it in there (versus being a new item on the toolbar), I cannot position it inside the destination folder, only put it in. It goes on top. Then I open the folder and can move the bookmark to the desired sub-folder AND position it within that list wherever I want.

So suggestion is: let me put the new bookmark into a folder or sub-folder easily without having to first put it in the main folder, and then open that folder before being able to move it around, either into a specific position in the list, or to a sub-folder in the current folder. I hope that is clear.

The little icon in the address bar is useless for me because I have hundreds of sub-folders and the default is to make me surf through each and every one to get to the main folder I want to get it into. A real pain. In this regard FF and Chrome are SO much easier than Vivaldi.

This is a significant inconvenience compared to other browsers, because I tend to save several BM's a day (probably I shouldn't, but I do!) and each and every time it is a clunky multi-step hassle whereas usually it's just one seamless process I never much thought about.

(mod edit: title)