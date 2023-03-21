Profile Icons on Taskbar.
When there are two different windows open on the taskbar with different profiles, each taskbar icon should have a different Icon per profile. This is pretty basic, Almost any Browser with profiles has this. They just add the profile's image to the corner of the icon on the taskbar.
If I open developer tools I get the icon, but for some reason it doesn't work with just the default browser window.
Sounds like a bug. Please report it.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
@LonM Is it supposed to be working on its own? It seems like they just didn't add that feature, since it doesn't work on either of my computers. I reported the bug; VB-60649
A Former User
MartinPietsch
Did anything happen on behalf of this "bug"? I really like working with profiles, but all open Windows have the same icon in the taskbar.
@MartinPietsch No progress. It is being treated like a feature request internally.
Is there any way to push this "feature"? I really like profiles. It makes working on different topics so much easier, because you can easily open and close a profil to stop or continue working. Only thing is, there are like 1-4 Taskbar icons opened, which are not distinguishable. Would love to see this feature soon. @Azenix To which browser were you refering to? Maybe its time for a change
I second that, this would be a killer productivity feature, It's about two year since I've been searching a way to manage multiple profiles in chrome and now in vivaldi with different custom icons in the taskbar but I could not manage to find a way.
it is possible to see which requests are currently being worked on?
@MartinPietsch Not now, sorry.
The bug tracker is closed. You can see some forum topics tagged with in progress or pipeline / planned, but that is the extent of access to the planned features right now.
I just want to remind you of this awesome not yet implemented feature here.
Is there a ranking for requested features?
@MartinPietsch If you go to the main feature requests page and click the sort option, and sort by votes, you can see the ranking.
If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
@LonM Thank you!
scottbeeson
Adding my vote for this. I'm THINKING about switching from Chrome and this is one of the things stopping me. I have a personal profile and a work profile. It's quite inconvenient to not know which window is which.
Can only agree, i have like 10 different profiles for work. Each related to a different project. I dont use them all simultaniously, but at least 3 are opened at the same time. Its a pain.
i dont know if its a bug, but is it intentionally that you cant drag and drop tabs between profiles, nor move them between profiles via right clicking?
Obiwan2208
Why not change the shortcut icon? A custom icon.
I used'em with Opera PORT (personal/business), different browsing, different extensions...
I use'em with Telegram, to difference personal and corp identity accounts.
Just create a custom icon, 256x256px with transparency. Select shortcut,
Properties, tab
Customize,
Change icon.
Last step is launch the app from the customized shortcut.
Below a proof how works with Telegram.
MartinPietsch
@Obiwan2208 Good idea, but it doesnt seem to work. Interesting though, that the shortcut icon itself (before change) is already how i would want it to appear in the windows taskbar. . I'm using win10.
Obiwan2208
@MartinPietsch My apologies
I should have realized before that I'm with W7 and may not work on W10
If I can, I'll check it out on VM
Hi,
Not seen it, so, none tested using the
--Profile-Managercommand?
It has an option to create a short cut to the Profile.
--
I use old way for Profiles, so didn't tested myself more than to know about the option and the shortcut creation, also now I'm not on the computer and I'm on 7 too.
Windows 7 (x64)
