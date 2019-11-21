Every time I tap a word that is misspelled I get a popup (with "Add to Dictionary" and something else; can't read it because the popup is blank). This makes it very annoying to place the cursor inside a word to correct it, since the cursor disappears when the popup opens and a key stroke or second tap is needed to get it back (and then tapping again to move the cursor opens the pop up once more).

This feature is obviously still in development, but I hope that there will be an option to disable that popup (and maybe add its options to the long tap menu instead). Currently it's driving me nuts when writing in a language other than English since all words are underlined with red and the pop up appears on every tap on the text.

(Not sure if this counts as a feature request or not. Please move the thread if it fits better as general feedback or something.)