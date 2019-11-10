Why removing the "share to desktop" feature ?
antoine.luboz
Hi, on previous version of the android browser, it was possible to fetch a webpage to whatever instance of the desktop browser. Why isn't that possible anymore?
By the way, can you add the same feature to the desktop browser? It is very convenient.
Thanks.
@antoine-luboz In the next version (one the engine version is upgraded) the "send to device" feature should be enabled on desktop. I'm not sure why it's disappeared from mobile.
