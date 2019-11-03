Option to merge the bookmarks bar into the address bar.
-
Hi,
it would be great if you could insert the elements from the bookmarks bar directly into the address bar, the same way you can do it in Firefox:
Customization:
Result:
For users like me who like to have a few main bookmark folders, using the bookmarks bar is just wasting a lot of space.
And the address bar is spacious enough to have those few main folders.
Best regards.
-
@0asdf Hello, you might want to use this mod while waiting for a potential integration in Vivaldi (I don't use it so, if you have question about it, do not hesitate to ask in that dedicated topic) : Bookmarks in address bar mod
-
-
@Ornorm Thanks for your replies, I'll check it out!
-
@Ornorm This mod doesn't work any longer and if it worked it wasn't dynamic at all. I don't get why browsers waste so much space in gibberish in the address bar, when there's any. This feature should be native and dynamic, and not stiff like a mod because the moment the browser gets updated it might break down.
I too want to request this feature since this is objectively the best way to save precious vertical space. Any industrial designer would look at the way browsers like chrome for instance is organized and have a heart attack.
-
@nMaib0 Welcome to the forum.
As @Ornorm said in Option to merge the bookmarks bar into the address bar.:
I don't use it so, if you have question about it, do not hesitate to ask in that dedicated topic
I invite you to upvote the feature request if it is something you're looking for. The more upvotes the more chances Vivaldi team could take a request into account.
-
-
jabberwockxeno
As somebody first trying to use bookmarks, workspaces, etc to manage their thousands of open tabs, this feature would be extremely useful to me.
It seems like the community mod for it has bugs, so it to just be an official feature would help a lot.
-
This would be a useful feature. Looking forward to this hopefully being made available in the near future!
-
I add a vote for official feature as well, mods are a hassle and get broken. This is a great space saver and one of the things that also gets me from moving from Firefox.
Great work on this browser otherwise !!! Keep it up.
-
Pesala Ambassador
Save even more space by showing the Bookmark Bar only on hover.
/* Simple Automatic Bookmark-bar */ .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar {margin-bottom: -28px; z-index: 1; transform: translateY(0); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar::before {content: ''; position: absolute; height: 12px; width: 100%; top: 100%;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:not(:focus-within):not(:hover) {transform: translateY(-100%); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;} .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar {background-color: var(--colorBg);}