Hi everyone,

First off I've been very impressed by Vivaldi now that it has matured significantly in the last year or so, and the community so far seems exceptionally friendly and welcoming. I was a long-term Firefox user, but recently switched to support the browser and use webmail services.

I was wondering if a default e-mail signature would be useful to have for exposure purposes? Along the lines of "Sent from my iPhone" or "Sent from ProtonMail mobile".

I have changed my own signature to be "Sent from Vivaldi Mail - a webmail for our friends." with an added link to vivaldi.net , I thought something similar might be nice to have as the default, even if signature is opt-in rather than opt-out.

Curious what you all think!