[Suggestion] Default Signature to E-mails
Hi everyone,
First off I've been very impressed by Vivaldi now that it has matured significantly in the last year or so, and the community so far seems exceptionally friendly and welcoming. I was a long-term Firefox user, but recently switched to support the browser and use webmail services.
I was wondering if a default e-mail signature would be useful to have for exposure purposes? Along the lines of "Sent from my iPhone" or "Sent from ProtonMail mobile".
I have changed my own signature to be "Sent from Vivaldi Mail - a webmail for our friends." with an added link to vivaldi.net , I thought something similar might be nice to have as the default, even if signature is opt-in rather than opt-out.
Curious what you all think!
zakijack654
Yeah, I love this browser too, but I have not trying Vivaldi's webmail services yet
Pesala Ambassador
@chutchinson I think Vivaldi users would resent any default signature being imposed on them, even if it is possible to turn it off. It is not that easy to find out where to edit the signature. Go to Settings, Composing Messages, Identities, Signature (HTML or Plain Text).
The signature can be disabled in Composing Messages, Preferences.
Gaëlle Ambassador
@chutchinson thanks for raising it up. It used to exist and during one of our update it got removed. We need to put it back, I’ll ping someone internally. Thanks for the friendly reminder.
Please leave it off. It's something I dislike when receiving mails. Sent from my (bigger|better|best) application is kind of childish comparison.
You're welcome @gaelle - I had honestly no idea it previously existed :smiling_face_with_open_mouth_cold_sweat:
It's interesting to see people who wouldn't like it, though I'd agree that an opt-in approach to a default signature might be nicer than an opt-out (especially if the feature has been absent for a while).
Although, I can't attest to ever really noticing or reading other people's e-mail signatures so I'm not sure how much of an annoyance or effective exposure tactic it would be anyway. I can see how it might be a personal annoyance to the sender.
Dr.Flay Translator
It all comes down to what people put in their sig.
Mine contains common extra contact info I often add to emails anyway.
Using it for promotion almost always gets a "so-what" reaction from those that read it, but is a fairly standard thing to expect these days.
If I had just setup an account I would have no problem with it being there by default as long as it was easy to change or disable (which it is).
Pesala Ambassador
@Dr-Flay It may be easy for you and other experienced users, but beginners would find it difficult.
To Disable
- Settings
- Preferences
- Composing Messages
- Automatically Add Signature: Never, Always, New Message Only, Replies and Forwards Only
To Edit
- Settings
- Preferences
- Identities
- Select one
- Signature
That is a lot of steps to figure out. Four just to disable the signature. Leaving it off by default is best.
I know you mentioned previously your thoughts on general Vivaldi users reaction to a default signature, but I'm wondering since you've brought it up twice now, whether you think they'd be more amenable if the settings were more accessible?
It does seem from what you've laid out it might be a bit of a paper-cut at the minute to adjust it, so I'm curious whether it more revolves around accessibility of editing/disabling the signature rather than having it as stock.
