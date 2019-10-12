Hey.

This would be great function in general (mark text or text block element on the site, activate), but especially in Simplified view (aka "Reading view").

Could you please add the Speed reader function?

I'm talking about something like Spritz or Speed reader or Zap reader or whatever other one of the dozens you can goo- duckduck or bing easily.

It is quite a cool feature, yet not very well supported (on desktop nor on mobile).

What it should have (...suggestions):

Simple but nice graphic reader itself with highlighted central letter (might be letter itself - different color - or its surrounding - background, top/bottom arrows...) and with light/dark theme supported

easy one tap go/pause (preferably large area, not just small button - the reader itself would work)

"go 10 words back" button as "small backwards" (or may be "go 1 second back"? Or whatever of the two the user chooses?) "go 50/100 words back" button as "big backwards" as well (or even better "go my-own-number" words back as well)

scrolling-through-content area (as in music or movie player)

speed button(s). Could be just wpm list, or can be "-100wpm" and "+50wpm" buttons or "comfy" (user-define slow wpm) and "quick" (user define fast wpm) or "comfy" and "quick" pre-settings with "-100" and "+50" manual adjustments...

jump to the exact place in text on exit (when I quit the function in the middle of the article, for example when it refers some picture or graph...) and continue from previous place (when I enter the function after I check the graph or picture)

I know this is probably quite "fringe" feature, but it is really cool way of reading, especially on mobile devices, and where else should one find support for such kind of power stuff then in Vivaldi?