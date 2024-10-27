@sgunhouse said in Option to close all tabs when app is closed:

If you actually go to the V menu and choose Exit, it should close all tabs.

This does not work for me on either of the Vivaldi Android versions. Does it work for you?

Currently running:

Vivaldi Android Beta 2.9.1741.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Vivaldi Android Snapshot 2.9.1741.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)

I know that the versioning seems weird, but those are both the latest available -- the beta has been updated more recently and with higher version numbers for itself and Chrome than the snapshot.

I was really hoping it would, because I've got hundreds of tabs to close in each of them right now, something that happens frequently.

ROTFL said in Option to close all tabs when app is closed:

In Android removal from task list (by swipe) <> closing app https://developer.android.com/guide/components/activities/process-lifecycle On the other hand also switching to another app (or launcher main screen) could cause pausing background app - would you be happy to have all tabs closed in this case too?

So, in light of that fact as well as what I discuss below, perhaps the best way to provide this functionality is to just have a menu item called "Close all tabs." I was actually about to submit this as a feature request when I found this thread. It is a different request, though similar.

I haven't voted for this request yet because I don't want it to close all tabs on exit. That would be a pain to me. I'd have to toggle the option, exit, toggle the option again when really all that is needed is an item in the menu for "Close all tabs."

A menu item would also likely be sufficient to solve the OP's issue as well, without the excessive burden on users who don't want to have all tabs closing every time the exit. They want to generally restore their session, but still have the ability to close all the tabs when needed (like now when I've have to do over 400 clicks on the x to get back to a clean session).

The extra burden for those who never want to restore their session is only a couple clicks when they first open the app, as opposed to something around 6 clicks, then 2 more to exit the app, then a couple more to restart the app, then those 6 clicks or so to turn the option off again. That's starting to approach 20 clicks, an order of magnitude greater.

Utilitarianism would have us choose a menu item rather than a setting for auto closing on exit. So, if we can change the feature request to that, I'll vote for it instead of opening a new one.

Edit: never mind the strikethrough, OP hasn't been on since November with only 2 posts and no responses to replies. I'll work up some good copy for the menu feature and post in a little bit.