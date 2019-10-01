Developer options
AhmadFaragPhD
I enabled developer options but I can't really find it anywhere in options! Does anyone know where I can find them?
@AhmadFaragPhD Are you sure you're actually using Vivaldi?
Go to Settings > About Vivaldi and note the Application Version.
Komposten Translator
@AhmadFaragPhD When you enable them in Chrome you get a "Development options" category in settings, but the same doesn't happen in Vivaldi. I would assume that Vivaldi has no development options even though you can "enable" them.
This thread isn't making any sense to me. Are you guys confounding "Developer Options" with "Developer Tools"? These are two separate things.
Developer Options are for the Android operating system. As far as I can tell, enabling them doesn't change anything in the browsers, at least not differentially. Neither Chrome nor Vivaldi support Developer Tools on Android.
This isn't something that Vivaldi could just turn on, I've looked at 3 Chromium-based browsers on Android and they are all the same, you cannot enable the flag, it says they are not available on your platform. My guess is that Google hasn't written the code for them to be able to work on Android.
Here are screenshots of the relevant flag on both Vivaldi and Chrome. Neither allows you to turn on Developer Tools, even with Developer Options enabled for Android.
Better idea Just keep tapping the application version.
it does look as though the options are missing in v.
Komposten Translator
Ah, I hadn't known about these app specific dev opts. Right on, well, I guess not really since they don't do anything. But good to know, thanks.
@LonM This tapping don't work anymore. Could be a regression or was just removed?
@Hadden89 I'm not sure. If it has broken, you could file a bug and maybe a developer would be able to explain.
@LonM tnx, never worked here. But what it did exactly? (I usually avoid to post bugs for "experiments")
@Hadden89 I have no idea. I can see from my earlier comment in the thread that it obviously did something...
But I can't remember what and I've since changed phones so I wouldn't be able to check my old install to compare.
