I enabled developer options but I can't really find it anywhere in options! Does anyone know where I can find them?

@AhmadFaragPhD When you enable them in Chrome you get a "Development options" category in settings, but the same doesn't happen in Vivaldi. I would assume that Vivaldi has no development options even though you can "enable" them.

This thread isn't making any sense to me. Are you guys confounding "Developer Options" with "Developer Tools"? These are two separate things.

Developer Options are for the Android operating system. As far as I can tell, enabling them doesn't change anything in the browsers, at least not differentially. Neither Chrome nor Vivaldi support Developer Tools on Android.

This isn't something that Vivaldi could just turn on, I've looked at 3 Chromium-based browsers on Android and they are all the same, you cannot enable the flag, it says they are not available on your platform. My guess is that Google hasn't written the code for them to be able to work on Android.

Here are screenshots of the relevant flag on both Vivaldi and Chrome. Neither allows you to turn on Developer Tools, even with Developer Options enabled for Android.