Vivaldi for Android have search engine nickname feature, too. This is not bad, because users can experience same search feature by PC and Android. But I think this feature is not optimized to Touch Controls. So, I think it is better to change this feature to the feature like mobile Firefox. This feture of Mobile firefox is very useful! Users can change search engine easily.

Mobile Firefox shows not defult search engine's icons on keyboard. If user touched this icon, User could search by other serch engine quickly. Very easy! And it is very easy that user can understand this feature.