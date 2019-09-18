Search Feature like Firefox about Using Other Search Engine
kyu3a Ambassador
Vivaldi for Android have search engine nickname feature, too. This is not bad, because users can experience same search feature by PC and Android. But I think this feature is not optimized to Touch Controls. So, I think it is better to change this feature to the feature like mobile Firefox. This feture of Mobile firefox is very useful! Users can change search engine easily.
Mobile Firefox shows not defult search engine's icons on keyboard. If user touched this icon, User could search by other serch engine quickly. Very easy! And it is very easy that user can understand this feature.
Right now you can switch search engines by clicking the icon in the address bar or using a keyword. These current methods might not be clear for all users so perhaps the suggestion would be good for "discovering" other engines?
kyu3a Ambassador
@LonM Hi! Can Vivaldi change Search Engine by tapping addressbar icon? ( I don't have Android phone. So, I checked Vivaldi for Android in a short time by installing to neighborhood store's demonstration phone. So, I don't know this feature. ) I think this feature is good. But I think the method of Firefox search is more easy and useful. Because user can search by other non-default engine as same as default engine.
1st step : Enter search words
2nd step : Tap "Go" button (default) or Serch engine icon (non-default)
And I think it is not as easy as Alphabetic characters users for Japanese users to search by search engine nickname feature. Because it need to change IME. So, I think the method of Firefox is awesome. So, I hope Vivaldi have the search feature like Firefox.
@kyu3a That's a good point about the different IME. I hadn't considered it before.
@kyu3a said in Search Feature like Firefox about Using Other Search Engine:
